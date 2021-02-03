PyeongChang Peace Forum 2021 to Take Place February 7-9

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PyeongChang 2018 Legacy Foundation will hold its third annual PyeongChang Peace Forum (PPF) at the PyeongChang Alpensia Convention Center from February 7 to 9 under the auspices of the Gangwon Province, the PyeongChang County and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.



PyeongChang Peace Forum 2021, "Peace! Here and Now"

Themed "Peace! Here and Now," the PPF 2021, marking the third anniversary of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, will feature discussions on challenges for the Korean peninsula and world peace in the world's only divided province with world leaders and peace builders amid an unprecedented pandemic.

"Action Plan: Peace New Deal," the theme for the Forum, will address five core topics and action plans: Economy and Peace; Sports and Peace; DMZ Peace Zone; UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Peace; and Public Diplomacy and Peace.

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, will give a welcome address at the opening ceremony on February 7, followed by special remarks from investment expert and author Jim Rogers who serves as co-chair for the PPF.

The first day will feature Special Sessions on the Middle East peace process and the outlook for a Peace Agreement on the Korean Peninsula as well as a Sports Session to discuss strategies for a successful hosting for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The PPF will hold discussions on the five main topics on February 8 and 9. David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Program which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020, and Professor Muhammad Yunus, founder of Dhaka-based Grameen Bank and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006, will take part in the plenary sessions.

The PPF 2021 will harness the latest information and communication technology featuring a "Peace Platform" that embraces both online and offline formats to allow access to a wider audience. The entire event will be streamed live on its official website (http://ppf.or.kr/en/) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChCcWvWIIq3K7eg9KNy_F-Q).

The Forum will take this opportunity amid the Great Transition of a post-COVID-19 era to raise the issue of the Korean peninsula and world peace, bringing together global speakers with audiences from all over the world. It will also make every effort to expand its reach so that the results and conclusions from these discussions can be put into practice and receive support from the international community.

