Pythian Acquires SAP MSP Partner ManageServe

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, announced today that the company has acquired ManageServe , a leader in SAP application hosting, implementation, migration, analytics, and end-to-end managed services. ManageServe’s 16 years of experience and successful partnership with SAP deepens both Pythian’s existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) practices and its capabilities to deliver SAP HANA solutions on Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and SAP cloud platforms.

“ManageServe’s reputation for SAP excellence, outstanding customer service, and deep technical know-how fits well with Pythian’s full lifecycle approach as we enable our customers to scale, optimize and gain value from their most mission-critical business applications,” said Pythian CEO, Keith Angell . “Further, ManageServe’s analytics capabilities around SAP systems and databases align well with Pythian’s data-first approach to digital transformation.”

ManageServe, an SAP PartnerEdge and certified Hosting partner, has successfully completed over 80 SAP implementations, 50+ SAP upgrades, and 80+ OS/DB migrations (including HANA ) to all major cloud vendors and SAP’s own clouds. As a trusted SAP partner, ManageServe has demonstrated its ability to manage large-scale migrations, serving enterprises in the manufacturing, retail, healthcare and IT industries, among others.

More than one third of Pythian’s enterprise-level customers use SAP, a global leader in the ERP market with 22 percent ERP market share according to Gartner . By enhancing its ERP practice, Pythian is poised to help both SAP and Oracle customers optimize their systems, gain value from their ERP data, and accelerate their journey to the cloud. With enterprises increasingly interested in integrating their SAP data with cloud-based analytics stacks, Pythian’s focus on data and the cloud makes the acquisition very relevant to Pythian’s current and future customers.

ManageServe provides workload migration, end-to-end managed services, and big data analytics services. SAP HANA is the data foundation for SAP’s Business Technology Platform, offering powerful database and cloud capabilities for the enterprise.

“We’re excited to join forces with the Pythian team,” said Sabir Kabasi , CEO of ManageServe. “Together we are extremely well-positioned to help clients optimize enterprise-scale SAP workloads on premise or in the cloud so they can maximize the business value of their data.”

ManageServe’s Enhanced Migration Optimization (EMO) solution provides enterprise customers with a proven, structured approach to application and database migrations and upgrades, infrastructure design and support, and managed network and analytics services.

About ManageServe

ManageServe is a leader in SAP and HANA Migration, enterprise hosting, and managed services, providing cost-effective business, data and infrastructure solutions. The company’s mission is to empower customers to maximize ROI by providing cost-effective, lean, rapid and successful migrations, implementations, and ongoing support. Founded in 2005, the company has headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in the United States and Southeast Asia.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and on our Blog .