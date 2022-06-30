Pythian India Achieves “Great Place to Work” Certification After Building High-Trust, High-Performance Culture

HYDERABAD, India, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, announced today that its Indian subsidiary, Pythian India Private Limited Ltd. (“Pythian India”), has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India. The recognition is a testament to Pythian's commitment and ongoing efforts to build a transparent, High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ for all employees.

Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies exhibit equal opportunities for advancement and inclusive engagement practices. The Great Place to Work Model© is a workplace assessment used to evaluate an organization's culture and people practices based on their Trust Index© and Culture Audit©. The anonymous evaluation gathers employee feedback on several fundamental elements: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

“We are honored to receive this workplace designation in India where we have a growing and thriving part of our company,” said Keith Angell, CEO at Pythian. “This recognition as a top employer is a testament to what we try to live every day—an inclusive, equitable, and transparent culture. One of our mottos at Pythian is “people always” and we empower our teams to find work-life balance, give back to their communities, and function with integrity and respect. I believe combining these attributes with an environment that continually challenges our teams to learn and grow makes Pythian an extraordinary place to work.”

Pythian’s employee footprint in India has grown significantly in the last three years, from 25 team members in 2019 to 170 as of June 30, 2022. To accommodate this accelerated growth, Pythian India expanded its offices in Hyderabad by relocating to Aurobindo Galaxy, Hitech City. The organization also plans to open a new Bangalore office in Fall 2022.

With nearly 500 employees worldwide, Pythian employs industry experts to help the world’s leading enterprises unlock the value of their data. Learn more about Pythian’s unique culture and career opportunities at https://pythian.com/careers/ .

About Great Place to Work® Institute

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.in .

In India, the institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations digitally transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog .

