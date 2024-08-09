Pythian India Earns “Great Place to Work” Certification for Third Consecutive Year

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading provider of data, analytics, AI, and cloud services, announced today that its Indian subsidiary, Pythian India Private Limited (“Pythian India”), has achieved Great Place to Work-Certified™ status for the third consecutive year.



This certification highlights Pythian’s ongoing commitment to creating a work environment based on trust, mutual respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, and their certification shows Pythian India’s high-trust, high-performance culture. Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded based on employee feedback gathered through the Trust Index© survey and a thorough Culture Audit©.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a top employer in India for the third year running,” said Brooks Borcherding, CEO of Pythian. “This certification validates our efforts to create an inclusive, fair, and transparent workplace. Our ‘people always’ philosophy is at the heart of our culture, promoting work-life balance, community involvement, and growth opportunities for all our employees—no matter where they call home.”

Pythian India’s consistent recognition as a Great Place to Work is a significant achievement and reflects the team’s efforts. The company takes pride in its inclusive culture and remains committed to providing employees with a supportive and engaging work environment.

Over the past several years, Pythian India has grown significantly, opening new offices and increasing its workforce. The company’s Hyderabad and Bangalore offices house some of Pythian’s most talented technical teams, contributing to innovative solutions for diverse industry leaders.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global data analytics, cloud, and AI services provider that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of their data estate. With a spectrum of transformation services ranging from data infrastructure migration and modernization to data source innovation, data analytics, and AI, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services, and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning, and a certified Google Cloud MSP, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and our Blog.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected worldwide for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Pythian Media Contacts

Christina O’Reilly

Senior Vice President, Marketing

oreilly@pythian.com

+1 236-996-2175 Elisabeth Grant

Branch Out Public Relations

egrant@branchoutpr.com

+1 612-599-7797

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d497a7fb-0b29-4e09-bd91-1b57d9184037

