PZ3 Live, an Animal Health Technology & Innovation Expo to Launch in the US

PetZONE360™ (PZ3) announced the launch of PZ3 Live, a premier annual expo that provides an independent B2B program for attendees to engage in both the veterinary and pet technology markets.

PZ3 Live is an annual veterinary technology-focused expo providing a venue and a community to learn, network, collaborate, and discover the latest advancements in animal health technology.

PZ3 Live’s core purpose is to foster technological innovation, discovery, and excellence for the benefit of the animal health industry. The event will offer a VIP & Press Event, followed by emerging technology sessions, an exhibit hall with live product demonstrations, and a capstone Technology & Innovation Awards Night. The conference program will focus on themes such as: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Data & Communication, Telemedicine, and Practice Management Software.

This unique technology-focused event will take place April 26-28, 2024, at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Veterinary professionals and technology businesses worldwide are expected to convene and explore exhibiting companies providing one-on-one and hands-on opportunities that highlights cutting-edge and transformative technologies.

According to CEO and Co-Founder of PetZONE360™, Manolita Moore: “PZ3 Live aligns with PetZONE360’s vision to help improve the lives of animals everywhere. I have been fortunate to be associated with the veterinary industry for decades now, beginning at UC Davis (10 years), WVC now Viticus Group (16 years) and most recently at NAVC (5 years). One of PZ3 Live’s goals is to help improve access and delivery of compassionate and thoughtful care in animal health services. I understand veterinary conferences and I want to be able to continue to bring the industry innovative technology solutions and more learning opportunities for the profession. I believe PZ3 Live provides additional value to veterinary professionals and fills this large gap in the market to help unleash access to care.”

We invite all future technology-focused veterinary professionals, veterinary clinics, and hospital owners to attend and network with your colleagues who are also eager to discover trending technologies that can increase practice productivity. Attendee registration opens September 5, 2023.

All technology-related companies in the veterinary and pet space are welcome to join, network, and exhibit with us. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. Start-up companies are encouraged. Space is limited. Exhibit registration opens September 5, 2023. Pre-signups are welcome.

A Call for Speakers is now open. Practice owners who want to share their experiences using emerging technologies are encouraged to apply.

Information on the technology awards categories and entry process can be found on our website at http://pz3live.com/technology_awards.

For more information about the event, please visit PZ3 Live

About PetZONE360™

PetZONE360™ (PZ3) is the first and most comprehensive marketplace and community platform dedicated to pet parents. It is America’s only platform that features pet shops and services, veterinary centers, and more, all in one place with various resources for pet lovers across North America. To learn more, visit www.petzone360.com.

