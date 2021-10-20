QBE partners with Kangaroo to deliver smarter home insurance

A new approach that flips traditional insurance on its head, by offering smart home security technology to help customers detect and prevent damage from water and humidity

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE today announces a partnership with Kangaroo, a leading smart home security start up, to offer Hong Kong homeowners smart home kits to detect and prevent damage from water and humidity. The new approach flips the traditional insurance model on its head by offering smart technology to customers to keep them safe.

Water damage is the second most common loss event for homeowners (excluding natural catastrophe). On average, a water damage claim costs USD$5,000. Homeowners can also be displaced or inconvenienced for days or weeks if the repairs are extensive. QBE customers will get Kangaroo's simple and secure Water + Climate Sensor included for free (RRP HKD$250) when they purchase home insurance online from QBE Hong Kong.

"We have listened to customers tell us how important it is that they feel safe in the privacy of their home," says Lei Yu, CEO of North Asia and Regional Head of Distribution, QBE Asia. "Our goal is to help our customers catch avoidable accidents, saving everyone money, time and inconvenience. It is great to see people create a safer, happier home using technology that is included in QBE's Home Protection offering."

Starting in Hong Kong, QBE's partnership with Kangaroo gives homeowners peace of mind.

"I'm always fascinated by how people embrace and adapt technology to their needs, particularly in the home security category," says Dhruv Garg, co-founder of Kangaroo. "With our Water + Climate Sensor, we knew people valued how the device could quickly notify them on their phone if they had a leak from a burst pipe. What we didn't expect was people using our security products to keep precious items and family members safe. From checking humidity where handbags or wine bottles are stored, to knowing the temperature in a baby's room without waking them. Especially in Hong Kong, where there is so much seasonal fluctuation."

QBE Hong Kong's home plus protection package provides comprehensive coverage for home contents, pets and temporary accommodation due to unforeseen circumstances. Using QBE's one-stop digital claims platform, customers are automatically connected and matched to a network of adjusters and panel home contractors based on the nature of their home damage.

Customers can purchase QBE Home insurance online that includes the free Kangaroo Smart Home Sensor Kit worth HKD$250.

About QBE Hong Kong

QBE Hong Kong is part of QBE Insurance Group and has been serving Hong Kong for more than a century. Today, QBE Hong Kong operations include QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Limited, QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited, and QBE Mortgage Insurance (Asia) Limited. As a leading general insurer, QBE Hong Kong provides a comprehensive range of non-life insurance solutions for both business and personal customers.

QBE Insurance Group is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with presence in every key insurance market.

About Kangaroo

Kangaroo, founded in 2018, is a leader in accessible, customizable home security technology. The company focuses on developing products for the mass market consumer, by removing cost and complexity from its solutions. The company may be best known for its 2020 introduction of a USD$25 smart Doorbell Camera + Chime which offers essential front door security at a price well below others in its category. All Kangaroo products are managed through users' smartphones and the Kangaroo app.

For additional information, please visit: heykangaroo.com