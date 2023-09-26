Qbit embedded finance helps companies to tap into new revenue streams

Qbit, a global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, has further developed businesses to extend their financial capabilities through embedded financial solutions.

Payments and financial platform Qbit, has further enabled businesses to extend their financial capabilities through embedded financial solutions.

Anyone who has used digital wallets like Apple Pay or Google Pay to order takeout or shop online has likely experienced embedded finance without even realizing it.

Embedded finance — which involves integrating financial tools like payments and card issuing directly into existing non-financial services or platforms — is a key component to successful business strategy in the digital world. Whether it’s helping to identify new revenue streams, reach new customers or deliver an exceptional customer experience, embedded finance can keep businesses one step ahead of the competition.

As a financial infrastructure for global businesses, Qbit has leveraged this emerging trend and built the infrastructure, the software and the APIs that allow customers of all sizes to collect, hold and send money out around the world.

Qbit's three core products — including global collections, payments and card issuance — can be integrated into a business customer's infrastructure. In this way, Qbit provides customers with an off-the-shelf solution that enables them to offer financial services without having to re-engineer their business.

In Singapore, Qbit has collaborated with a payroll platform to issue white-label cards, where these cards are branded by the firm but utilize Qbit payment infrastructure. With increased competition in the industry, the firm decided to introduce these cards to create an even better user experience and increase loyalty.

By utilizing the white-label solution, card holders now have the convenience of utilizing the remaining funds within the platform itself by making purchases with this card, without needing to withdraw them to their bank accounts.

Additionally, embedded finance offers the advantage of creating customized solutions. This flexibility ensures that the product offering is not one-size-fits-all but adaptable to the requirements of individual platform customers.

To do embedded finance well, there’s a range of legal and technical requirements your business needs to take into consideration – but the good news is, these can often be taken care of by Qbit.

“Clearly regulation is a big aspect of how embedded finance is evolving. To ensure compliance, we maintain a dedicated team that thoroughly assesses the regulations of each jurisdiction and obtain the necessary licenses to operate”, said Michael, the founder and CEO of Qbit.

Furthermore, Michael believes that the primary objectives of embedded finance are facilitating a fast go-to-market strategy and enhancing the shopping experience for customers. “That’s where companies like Qbit come in. We aim to simplify cross-border, multi-currency payments, reconciliation, and related back-office processes that enables businesses to scale globally.”

About Qbit

A global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, Qbit is trusted by companies throughout the world to manage everything ranging from payments, treasury, and spend to embedded finance in a single platform.

For more information on how Qbit can help your business scale and grow through the right financial solutions, visit www.qbitnetwork.com.

