QC Ware Announces Q2B22 Tokyo to be Held July 13-14, 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware, a leading quantum software and services company, today announced the inaugural Q2B22 Tokyo - Practical Quantum Computing, to be held exclusively in person at The Westin Tokyo in Japan on July 13-14, 2022. Q2B is the world's largest gathering of the quantum computing community, focusing solely on quantum computing applications and driving the discourse on quantum advantage and commercialization. Registration and other information on Q2B22 Tokyo is available at http://q2b.jp



Q2B22 Tokyo will feature top academics, industry end users, government representatives, and quantum computing vendors from around the world.

"Japan has led the way with ground-breaking research on quantum computing," said Matt Johnson, CEO of QC Ware. "In addition, the ecosystem includes some of Japan's largest enterprises, forward-thinking government organizations, and a thriving venture-backed startup community. I'm excited to be able to connect the Japanese and international quantum computing ecosystems at this unique event."

QC Ware has been operating in Japan since 2019 and recently opened up an office in Tokyo.

Sponsored by IBM Quantum, Q2B22 Tokyo will be co-hosted by QunaSys, co-hosted by QunaSys, a leading Japanese developer company working on innovative algorithms focused on accelerating the development of quantum technology applicability in chemistry.

Japan's technology ecosystem is actively advancing quantum computing. QunaSys is a key player in boosting technology adoption, driving business, government, and academia collaboration to enable the quantum chemistry ecosystem. We are pleased to work with QC Ware and co-host Q2B Tokyo bringing Q2B to Japan, said Tennin Yan, CEO of QunaSys."

"IBM Quantum has strategically invested in Japan to accelerate an ecosystem of world-class academic, private sector and government partners, including installation of the IBM Quantum System One at the University of Tokyo, and the co-development of the Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium (QIIC)," said Aparna Prabhakar, Vice President, Partners and Alliances, IBM Quantum. "We are excited to work with QC Ware and QunaSys to bring experts from a wide variety of quantum computing fields to Q2B22 Tokyo."

Q2B22 Tokyo will feature keynotes from top academics such as:

Kohei Itoh , President, Keio University

, President, Hidetoshi Nishimori , Professor, Tokyo Institute of Technology

, Professor, Tokyo Institute of Technology Francois Le Gall , Professor, Nagoya University

Other keynotes include:

Matt Langione , Partner, Boston Consulting Group

, Partner, Boston Consulting Group Aparna Prabhakar , Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, IBM Quantum

, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, IBM Quantum Mitsunobu Koshiba , Honorary Chairman,JSR Corporation

, Honorary Chairman,JSR Corporation Koji Yasui , Sub Program Director of SIP Program, Photonics and Quantum Technology and Senior Chief Technologist, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

, Sub Program Director of SIP Program, Photonics and Quantum Technology and Senior Chief Technologist, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Celia Merzbacher , Executive Director, QED-C

Japanese and international end-users discussing active quantum initiatives, such as:

Automotive:

Takanori Ide , Senior Specialist, Aisin Corporation

, Senior Specialist, Aisin Corporation Dr. Elvira Shishenina, Quantum Computing Lead, BMW Group

Tadashi Kadowaki , Project General Manager, Denso Corporation

Materials and Chemistry:

Qi Gao, Senior Chief Scientist, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Gian-Luca Romano Anselmetti , Covestro Deutschland AG

, Covestro Deutschland AG Yu-ya Ohnishi, Deputy General Manager, JSR Corporation

Finance and more:

Nikitas Stamatopoulos , Vice President, R&D Engineering, Goldman Sachs

, Vice President, R&D Engineering, Goldman Sachs Masayoshi Terabe, Head of Quantum Transformation, Sumitomo Corporation

Ryota Katsuki , Researcher, NTT Data

In addition to IBM Quantum, Q2B22 Tokyo, is sponsored by D-Wave Systems, Keysight Technologies, NVIDIA, Quantinuum Ltd., Quantum Machines, and Strangeworks, Inc.

Other sponsors include:

Gold: Agnostiq, Bleximo Corp., Classiq, and Fujitsu

Showcase: Deloitte and PsiQuantum

Exhibitor: NEC and Pasqal

Networking: QED-C

Technical & Government Truck Sponsor: AISIN

Q2B has been run by QC Ware since 2017, with the annual flagship event held in Northern California's Silicon Valley. Q2B Silicon Valley is currently scheduled for December 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum software and services company focused on ensuring enterprises are prepared for the emerging quantum computing disruption. QC Ware specializes in the development of applications for near-term quantum computing hardware with a team composed of some of the industry's foremost experts in quantum computing. Its growing network of customers includes AFRL, Aisin Group, Airbus, BMW Group, Covestro, Equinor, Goldman Sachs, Itau Unibanco, and Total. QC Ware Forge, the company's flagship quantum computing cloud service, is built for data scientists with no quantum computing background. It provides unique, performant, turnkey quantum computing algorithms. QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and supports its European customers through its subsidiary in Paris and its Asian customers from a Tokyo office. QC Ware also organizes Q2B, the largest annual gathering of the international quantum computing community.

