Qianhai announced the "Qianhai Global Service Provider Program" at the 2022 Qianhai Global Investment Promotion Conference

Zeng Pai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the CPC, director of Qianhai Authority and secretary of the Party Nanshan District Committee, gave out a speech at the 2022 Qianhai Global Investment Promotion Conference

SHENZHEN QIANHAI - Media OutReach - 11 November 2022 - The 2022 Qianhai Global Investment Promotion Conference, hosted by the Qianhai Authority and jointly organized by the Nanshan District Government and Bao'an District Government, was held on November 8, 2022. The conference theme was "Invest in Qianhai, Building a Winning Future". The conference demonstrated Qianhai's economic vitality, policy appeal and driving forces of innovation, boosted the confidence of domestic and foreign companies to invest and develop in Qianhai, and attracted the attention of global businesses and investors. Qianhai announced the "Qianhai Global Service Provider Plan" at the conference as an invitation to global service providers in eight majors service sectors.Qianhai has attracted the world's top 500 enterprises, Hong Kong-funded enterprises, state-owned enterprises, and industrial bellwethers to set up offices in Qianhai, with a total investment of over 120 billion yuan, injecting surging momentum into the high-quality economic development of Qianhai.Zeng Pai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the CPC, director of Qianhai Authority and secretary of the Party Nanshan District Committee, said in his speech: "Qianhai's high-quality development was achieved under the direction and decision of the Central, Provincial and Municipal governments, and was achieved by the joint effort of all the enterprises, talents and various departments of the Authority. On the new journey, Qianhai will keep its mission in mind, comprehensively deepen Qianhai's reform and opening up, and bring more opportunities and a broader platform to entrepreneurs."Secretary Zeng Pai said: First, Qianhai strives to be the pioneer in helping enterprises' innovative development. Second, Qianhai focuses on high quality to help enterprises accelerate their development. Thirdly, Qianhai makes a name for "Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation" to support the integrated development of enterprises. Lastly, Qianhai creates a solid base for enterprises to develop without worries.Mr. CHAN Shuen Yiu, Sidney, director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong, said that according to the "Qianhai Plan", the development and construction of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, will support the economic and social development of Hong Kong. It also enhances the level of cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, which is an important measure to build a new stage of opening up. Measures such as tax benefits, support funds and the opening of professional services have created favorable conditions for Hong Kong enterprises to settle in Qianhai.Mr. Zhong Yongxi, chief representative of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) in Mainland China, encouraged Hong Kong enterprises to visit Qianhai to explore Qianhai's policies and opportunities. In the past two years, he has brought many Hong Kong enterprises to Qianhai for inspection and witnessed Qianhai's continuous effort to optimize the business environment. In the new pattern of domestic and foreign dual circulation, Qianhai has played many new functions and roles.Huang Xiaopeng, deputy director general of Qianhai Authority, said that in the past year, Qianhai had worked with enterprises to create a market-oriented, legalized and international first-class business environment. Qianhai attracted, cared and served enterprises with sincerity and achieved "six major improvements" in the business environment, namely, stronger development momentum, closer cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, more active reform and innovation, higher quality of opening up, more abundant platforms and a better urban environment.Qianhai announced the "Qianhai Global Service Provider Program" to actively attract and cultivate national top 20 or global top 50 global service providers in eight sectors, including modern finance, business logistics, information services, etc. The program aims to build a cluster of global service providers with the world's top 500 headquarters companies as the core and SME industry leaders in specialized fields as the main body.The Qianhai Global Service Provider Program is an invitation to the global service providers in eight major sectors. The details include: 1. Deepen cross-border innovation and cluster financial service providers; 2. Connect internal and external circulation and cluster business logistics service providers; 3. Support innovation and creation and cluster information service providers; 4. R&D focused and transformation and cluster technology service providers; 5. Strengthen communication and integration and cultural and creative service cluster providers; 6. Enhancing convergence of rules and regulations and cluster business service providers; 7. Optimize space policies and cluster logistic service providers; 8. Hgh-quality services and cluster public service providers.Qianhai is committed to realizing the "1231" development goals: providing industrial support funds of no less than 1 billion yuan each year and industrial space of no less than 200,000 square meters. By 2025, it aims to introduce and cultivate more than 300 global service providers, with an added value of over 100 billion yuan in the service industry. Qianhai will pay full effort to build it into a core engine in the modern service industry of the Greater Bay Area and become an important production-related service industry centre in the Asia-Pacific region.Qianhai will also provide "three major supports" for global service providers, including promoting the integrated development of the modern service industry and advanced manufacturing, building talent highlands in the Greater Bay Area, and creating a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized first-class business environment.Qianhai will also accelerate the formation of "four clusters" to converge innovative resources, including venture capital investment cluster, natural gas trading cluster, cross-border e-commerce cluster, and tax-related services industry cluster. About Qianhai International Liaison Services Ltd

Established in August 2014, Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited is a window company of the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority servicing Hong Kong. We shoulder the responsibilities "to foster industrial collaboration, talent exchange, legal cooperation and co-development proposal, and to serve Hong Kong people and enterprises" and make "Support Hong Kong, Service mainland, Face the world" its mission. The "Qianhai e-Services Hong Kong-Macao Station" is now operated by the company, offering 223 free services to Hong Kong and Macao individuals to handle government services without travelling to Qianhai, including business registration, tax-related services, social security and government administrative services.



