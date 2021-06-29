QIC Chief Executive Officer Damien Frawley announces his intention to retire

BRISBANE, Australia, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QIC CEO, Damien Frawley, has today announced his intention to retire in 2022 after nine years leading the investment management corporation which delivers alternative asset and liquid market solutions.

During his time at the Queensland Government-owned corporation, QIC has come to be widely regarded as one of Australia's preeminent investment managers, managing over $88.8 billion[1] in assets under management for a range of government, domestic and global institutional investors.

Under Mr Frawley's leadership, QIC has consistently delivered strong risk adjusted returns, significantly adding value for clients through its investment capabilities which today include infrastructure, real estate, private equity, fixed interest, overlay solutions, whole of fund government strategies and the recently established private debt capability.

QIC's Chairman, Ian Martin AM, thanked Mr Frawley for his contribution to and leadership of QIC over that period.

"Damien is highly respected across the Queensland, Australian and international investment landscape and has been instrumental in getting QIC to the position that it holds today.

"His strong and inclusive leadership, open and frank approach, laser-like focus on investment performance and delivering to clients expectations have all been instrumental in moulding QIC's culture and track record.

"On behalf of the Board, the executive and all the QIC team, I want to thank Damien for his outstanding and down to earth leadership and we wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his life."

Mr Frawley said he was proud of the achievements that the entire QIC team has delivered for its clients and owner, the Queensland Government, particularly the organisation's strong investment performance and growth in client and shareholder returns, which he believes is testimony to the quality of QIC's highly talented people.

"As QIC reaches our 30th year of operations, the timing of my departure feels about right. We have all achieved a great deal and I leave an executive team well equipped to continue leading the business successfully into the future.

"Together with our Board and investment teams, we have shaped a strategic direction for QIC that I firmly believe sets us on a continued successful path – with our core objective of being client led in all that we do.

"I'm also incredibly proud of the work we've done with our shareholder and largest client, the Queensland Government, to create the Queensland Future Fund.

"This initiative, including the transfer of the $7.8 billion Queensland Titles Registry, will build wealth for future generations and demonstrates the value of an institution like QIC to the State.

"I thank the entire team at QIC for their commitment to our business over the past nine years."

Respected global executive search firm, Egon Zehnder, has been appointed to undertake a global search for QIC's next Chief Executive Officer.

Until his successor is appointed, Mr Frawley will continue to lead the organisation and will work closely with the QIC Executive Committee and Board to facilitate a smooth transition of leadership.

[1] AUM estimated as at 30 June 2021.

About QIC:

QIC is a long-term specialist manager in alternatives offering infrastructure, real estate, private capital, liquid strategies and multi-asset investments. It is one of the largest institutional investment managers in Australia, with A$85bn (US$65bn) in funds under management[1]. QIC has over 800 employees and serves more than 115 clients. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, QIC also has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London and Copenhagen. For more information, please visit: www.qic.com.

[1]As at 31 Dec 2020



Damien Frawley, Chief Executive Officer, QIC

