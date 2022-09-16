Qidi has completed an angel round financing of RMB 100 million yuan, with Joy Capital as the lead-investor and Matrix Partners China and Meridian Capital as the co-investors

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sep. 13, 2022, Qidi Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Qidi") announced the completion of an angel round financing of RMB 100 million (14.44 million USD), with Joy Capital as the leading investor, Matrix Partners China and Meridian Capital as the co-investors.

Founded in December, 2021, Qidi is a scientifically and technologically innovative enterprise that takes the 24/7 smart glasses as the core and aims at catering to the customers with its unique Vertical Integration Pattern. Starting from the full-link integration of underlying technologies, Qidi focuses on creating hands-free revolutionary smart glasses, which safeguards a trouble-free journey worldwide for the users.

An optimal solution from Qidi: "Clever" glasses & Vertical Integration Pattern

A pair of ideal smart glasses that is suitable for long-time wearing often faces many challenges, such as the weight, comfort of wearing, battery life and heat dissipation, while in the meantime, as a daily-wear item, the glasses should be both high-tech and fashionable.

The smart glasses are made of different units, which delicately harness a series of key technologies on optics, displaying techniques, interaction, algorithm, and operating system. If we just adopt the logic of "smart glasses" and the development model of supply chain technology integration, as well as mixing intelligent functions all in one, it'll easily turn the "smart glasses" into "a clumsy helmet."

The founder of Qidi stresses that, "The most distinctive feature of smart glasses is that they can perceive the environment and recognize everything from the first perspective, and provide instant feedback in front of the uses' eyes, while at the same time, the hands-free service that they provide can raise efficiency to a great extent."

The guiding principle on Qidi's product development is to inject "intelligence" to the glasses – that is, with the users' daily needs being satisfied, the smart glasses are equipped with intelligence, which aims at the three basic properties that users concern, that are – flexibility, popularity, and fashion. Besides, the smart glasses have undergone in-depth innovation on the weight, battery life, and comfort of wearing, and dioptric adjustment is also available, which can truly realize a trouble-free journey worldwide for the users.

Qidi has a vertical integration pattern, that is to perfectly match the top-level designs that suit the terminal ends with the basic operation system, drive system and algorithm, and fundamentally resolve the technological problems.

The key members in Qidi are from China's leading technology companies, such as Huawei and DJI, who have rich pioneering experiences in related industries. It is a well-experienced and well-integrated team, and the founder has successfully launched several flagship products with a sales volume of over ten million, and has deep understanding and pre-judgement of user needs, product development, and technology innovation.

"We have focused on making flagship phones all along, so the pursuit of high quality, elegant design and extreme user experience has become the gene of our team," says the founder of Qidi, "It's been more than ten years since we dealt with smart glasses. Based on our understanding of the core technologies, we believe that the tipping point of the relevant technologies is just around the corner. We hope to take on the role of China's technology innovator to explore a new definition of smart glasses, and make the perfect product that the users want, and ultimately take it as a lever to push forward a real smart society."

Mia Lu

+86-15021452275

ya.lu@singularly.net