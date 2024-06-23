Qikini Launched New Collection Of Tan Through Two Piece Bikinis

Qikini, a sought-after swimwear brand recently launched a large collection of tan through two-piece bikinis that are made with Microtan fabric technology.

Qikini recently announced the launch of their Tan Through Two Piece Bikinis which are designed using an innovative fabric. The latest collection includes a wide variety of styles, designs, colours, and patterns. From the shorty to the Brazilian tanga and the push-up to the triangle, all types of designs are available.

People going to the beach expect to return with a beautiful golden-brown tan. But due to the fabric of their bikini or swimsuit, they might end up with annoying tan lines. This is where Qikini’s Bikini Tops enters the scene as they are made of Microtan fabric. It is an innovative gas-infused fabric of poly-nylon that acts as a sunscreen. The speciality of this fabric is that it lets the sun's rays pass through at a similar rate.

The patented fabric has countless tiny pores that allow the UV rays to pass through, spreading an even tan across the skin. It’s the fabric that makes Qikini Bottoms Swimwear different from other brands. Instead of using regular fabric, the company uses Microtan fiber to design bathing suits.

With Qikini’s tan-through two-piece bikinis, women can enjoy a perfect, even tan without worrying about tan lines. It works similar to a medium-level sunscreen, giving the wearer a quick suntan.

Women‘s Tan Through Bikini is available in a wide range of colours, prints, and patterns. Every person is different and so are their likes. To make sure everybody can choose their favourite design, Qikini has launched a huge variety. All the designs are currently displayed on the company’s official site. Those who are willing to purchase tan through bikinis can go to the company’s site and check out the designs available.

The Qikini two-piece bikini is designed with Microtan fabric technology. These bikinis not only help in even tanning, but they are also breathable. Additionally, they have moisture-wicking abilities so, the wearer can feel comfortable throughout the day.

The lightweight fabric is nothing like the regular materials used for making bikinis. It can dry three times faster than other fabrics, making it a preferred choice among buyers.

As a leading swimwear brand, Qikini has good market knowledge. They understand what customers like and make sure to fulfil their demands. Two-piece bikinis have been in fashion for decades. Compared to other bathing suits, two-piece bikinis are more popular. This is primarily because they are stylish and easy to wear and take off. Qikini’s tan through collection has a large variety of designs available. Each style is unique from the other and designed to impress buyers.

The best thing about Qikini’s Tan Through Swimwear is that they can be mixed and matched. This allows buyers to create countless combinations to suit their personality and style.

With Women‘s Tan Through Swimwear, one can elevate their summer style and not worry about annoying tan lines. Some of the popular colour choices added by the company include blue, black, pink, and orange. Made with a unique fabric, the two-piece bikinis offer good support and coverage.

Qikini’s bikinis are suitable for women with all types of figures. From short to tall, thin to plump, and curvy to straight, everybody can choose a design. The company makes bikinis with adjustable straps so, users can customise the fit to their requirements. Not to mention, the fabric is super durable and meant to last for years.

Women’s tan through two bikinis are currently trending across social media. Qikini being a prominent name offers the highest quality tan through bikinis. Users can wear these swimsuits both to the beach and poolside. They look stylish and fit perfectly on the body.

With Qikini’s tan-through bikinis, one can enhance their beach look and create a unique style. They can choose from a wide range of prints, patterns, and colours to match their personality. The best part is that the company offers teen sizes as well.

Wearing a Tan Through Bikini at the beach surely has its perks, especially if it is from a company like Qikini. They make high-quality, stunning two-piece bikinis that are hard to find somewhere else. Anybody tired of dealing with tan lines or uneven tanning should use Qikini’s bikinis.

