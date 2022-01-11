Qilian International Holding Group Limited Releases 2022 Chairman Letter

JIUQUAN, China, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the "Company", "Qilian International", "we", "our" or "us"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today released a letter to shareholders from the Chairman of the Company's board of directors.

Dear Shareholders,

As a well-established manufacturer with a long history in the Chinese pharmaceuticals and chemical industry, the Company was officially listed on Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") in January 2021. The Company was the first company to be headquartered in Gansu Province and the first company in the oxytetracycline industry in China to be listed in the U.S. The successful listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq may attract international investors' attention and facilitate the Company's rapid business development. On the first anniversary of the Company's listing on Nasdaq, on behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all shareholders for their understanding, trust, and support for the Company in the challenging year of 2021.

Qilian International has a large portfolio of products including licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company maintains production facilities in Jiuquan City of Gansu Province, Chengdu City of Sichuan Province, and Rugao City of Jiangsu Province in China. Each subsidiary has high production efficiency, the stable and reliable product quality, and a nationwide marketing network. In 2021, we further strengthened our corporate governance and optimized infrastructure to make sure the progress of our projects. We have also expanded into new markets, and enhanced our brand reputation and product recognition. Specifically, our achievements in 2021 included: the listing of two of our brands, " Qilian Shan®" and " Gan Di Xin®", on the List for Development of Leading Enterprises with Large Varieties and Brands of Pharmaceuticals of Gansu Province; the entry into a new heparin sodium project; completing the first phase of organic fertilizer development, which has been commenced production; and the research and development of nitrofurantoin enteric-coated tablets, vitacoenzyme, and others.

We expect that 2022 will be an important year for Qilian International to improve performance in the complex and changing market. We will strive to overcome the impact of circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn, increase in raw material prices, and supply chain disruptions, While seeking opportunities and maintaining stability in business operations, the Company is set to explore its full potential to achieve the expected goals. We will continue to increase the research and development of nitrofurantoin enteric-coated tablets and vitacoenzyme, raise technical and capital investment, accelerate the research and development process, and bring the products to the market as soon as possible to increase sales; Meanwhile, we will complete the project of heparin sodium product that launched in July 2021 in Chongqing and put it into production; We will strive to grow our annual production and sales of fertilizers by more than 20% year-on-year. In addition, we will set up a trading company in Hainan Province to expand our trading business and lay the foundation for opening up international trade. Furthermore, the Company will also increase publicity to improve brand awareness.

We will continue to carry forward the corporate core culture of Qilian International and fully dedicated to growing and developing our business and bringing value to all shareholders and society.

We firmly believe that Qilian International's future goals will be achieved.

Zhanchang Xin

Chairman and CEO

Qilian International Holding Group Limited

About Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Qilian International Holding Group Limited, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivative products, heparin products, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company's products are sold in more than 20 Provinces in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.qlsyy.net/index.html or http://qilianinternational.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, financial needs and the successful construction of the pig by-product processing project facility. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

