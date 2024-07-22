Qingdao's Laoshan welcomes intl beer carnival

The 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival kicked off on July 19, and the Laoshan venue opened to the public the same day. The event will run for 24 days, ending on Aug 11.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Laoshan district. The Laoshan venue of this year's beer festival presents a beer carnival that is fashionable, modern, and distinctive, aiming to offer attendees a fresh interpretation of the traditional theme "Qingdao ganbei with the world".

The Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Laoshan venue takes flight with a hot air balloon show. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The Laoshan venue for this year's festival includes five major zones, which feature beers from 18 brands across 11 countries, totaling 93 varieties, creating a hub for beer culture to meet the diverse preferences of different customers. Local delicacies from Laoshan and Qingdao will also be available at the venue.

Nearly 300 performances and experimental activities, including basketball matches, street dance performances, and skateboarding, will be hosted, aiming to attract younger demographics.

At the opening ceremony of the beer festival on July 19, a naked-eye 3D and digital technology opening show was staged. This show featured an immersive, multi-dimensional video presentation that celebrates the beer festival’s 30-year journey in Laoshan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Laoshan district.

During the festival, there will be over 130 diverse forms of artistic performances, including an original music show, as well as 73 performances featuring the Beer Goddess, Heart of the Ocean, and traditional Chinese costume art parades.

At this year's Laoshan venue, a series of cultural and specialty product exhibition and sales activities are held, and a special cultural and creative store featuring Shandong's distinctive products is opening, catering to young people.

Local residents and tourists now have the opportunity to see a variety of items such as derivative products related to the Laoshan scenic area, festival-themed products, jewelry, traditional folk crafts, and more.

Laoshan district also coordinates with the Laoshan scenic area to offer a series of special products for visitors while also allowing them immerse themselves in the breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains and sea.

