Qiolor Launches Revolutionary TIGER Series E-Bikes, Setting New Standards in Performance and Comfort

Qiolor, a leading innovator in the electric bike industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest cutting-edge innovation, the TIGER series.

Comprising the TIGER and TIGER PLUS models, this new series is poised to redefine the adults electric bikes experience, offering unmatched performance, advanced technology, and customizable features.



Introducing the TIGER E-Bike: A Fusion of Performance and Comfort



The TIGER moped style ebike is meticulously engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern riders. Featuring two battery options, the TIGER offers versatility to suit varying needs. A 15Ah battery delivers a range of up to 60 miles, while the 35Ah battery extends the range to an impressive 130 miles. Charging times are optimized between 4 to 6 hours, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum road time.



Powered by a robust 750W brushless motor that peaks at 1100W, the TIGER reaches a top speed of 26 mph, offering a thrilling and dynamic ride. With its integrated dashboard and multifunctional color display, riders can effortlessly manage essential controls and access vital information, enhancing the overall riding experience.



Safety and Ergonomics: A Priority for Qiolor



At Qiolor, safety is paramount. The TIGER is equipped with dual-piston hydraulic brakes for reliable stopping power in various conditions, while front and rear shock absorbers ensure a smoother ride over rough terrains. The ergonomic design includes a memory foam seat and adjustable handlebars, providing long-distance comfort and reducing rider fatigue.



Customization and Additional Features for a Personalized Experience



The TIGER series also offers extensive customization options, allowing riders to personalize their e-bikes with customizable stickers and panels. Additional features such as LED headlights, taillights, and a built-in horn enhance visibility and safety, making the TIGER series a standout choice for urban commuting and beyond.



Introducing TIGER PLUS: Elevating Performance to New Heights



Building on the strengths of the TIGER, the TIGER PLUS model,an ebike for tall rider, is designed for the most demanding riders. It features four-piston hydraulic brakes, advanced pneumatic shock absorption, and an extended tandem seat for superior comfort and control, making it ideal for varied terrains and extended journeys.



With the same battery options as the TIGER, the TIGER PLUS offers a range of up to 130 miles with a 35Ah battery, and a charging time of approximately 5 to 10 hours. Customization options remain a key highlight, allowing riders to express their unique style with customizable stickers and panels.



Technical Excellence: Designed for Stability and Versatility



The TIGER PLUS boasts dimensions of 71.2” x 29.1” x 39.4” and a maximum load capacity of 400 lbs, making it versatile for carrying additional cargo or passengers. The bike's solid yet manageable 90 lbs weight, combined with fat 20" x 4.0" INNOVA tires, ensures a stable and efficient ride over various surfaces.



Qiolor’s Commitment to Innovation and Excellence



With the launch of the TIGER and TIGER PLUS e-bikes, Qiolor continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the e-bike industry. These new models deliver an unparalleled blend of performance, comfort, and customization, promising to meet and exceed the expectations of every rider, whether for commuting, leisure, or adventure.



For more information on the TIGER series and to explore the future of e-bikes, please visit Qiolor website.

