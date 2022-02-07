QisstPay Launches Into U.S. Market with 1-Click Checkout

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global FinTech Startup, QisstPay is launching its 1-Click Checkout product in the U.S. Starting today, merchants can sign up for one of the world's fastest online checkout experiences.

With 1-Click Checkout, shoppers will be able to complete online purchases in just a few seconds without the hassle of filling out repetitive forms or recalling usernames and passwords. For merchants, the improved shopper experience reduces cart abandonment, increases conversion rates, which ultimately leads to more sales.

With QisstPay, merchants will be able to add multiple payment methods instantly using their 'drag and drop' checkout builder. This can all be done without a code, saving time and money on development. Payment methods include: credit and debit cards via payment gateways, buy now pay later providers, digital wallets, financing, and more.

Merchants will also have access to in-depth analytics and gain valuable insights into which payment options perform best and are most popular with their shoppers. Additionally, QisstPay 1-Click Checkout has modern built-in security, privacy and fraud monitoring tools.

Jordan Olivas, CEO & Co-Founder QisstPay, announced a significant expansion to the US and regional markets in response to the remarkable demand for the company's 1-Click Checkout product.

"QisstPay's 1-Click Checkout ensures a fast, easy, and safe online checkout and is the future of online-shopping since this is now more of a necessity and less of a luxury," said Jordan Olivas, CEO & Co-Founder, QisstPay. "The onset of Covid-19 transformed how we live, how we interact, and how we shop. The new-normal dictates that we evolve and make the online shopping experience more convenient by eliminating the cumbersome checkout process, saving time and delighting customers."

Shopper habits are shifting toward online shopping. According to data from Statisica, revenue from retail e-commerce in the U.S. was estimated at roughly $768 billion 2021. This figure is forecasted to grow by 70% over the next four years, exceeding $1.3 trillion by 2025. This only highlights the growing importance of offering shoppers the best checkout experience possible.

QisstPay has opened its North America office in Dallas-Fort Worth with 150 employees worldwide. QisstPay is committed to building the future of commerce and revolutionizing the online shopping experience for both consumers and sellers alike.