QKEx launch a new platform for its brand upgrade





As the leading provider of basic services for digital economy, QKEx platform has created a unified transaction account and transaction system, and ensured the security of users' assets and accounts through multi-terminal coverage transaction freedom and multiple security verifications. QKEx has been endorsed by authoritative organizations in the United States, Canada, Russia and other countries, and has accepted local legal supervision and licensed operation.



To celebrate the launch of QKEx platform, QKEx simultaneously launched the "Bonus for Financial Management" activity. During the activity, users can get a reward of up to 4% of the wealth management amount in QKEx without upper limit for the reward. They can freely withdraw cash after completing related tasks.



According to its official statement, QKEx launched the "Bonus for Financial Management" activity this time to make up for the users who failed to participate in the "100,000 USDT Experience" activity before, and also to bring more financial benefits to the platform users and help the benign and healthy development of crypto assets.



"Bonus for Financial Management" is another innovative activity of QKEx Earning Coins, which includes six levels of earning coins and three different financial cycles of 14 days, 30 days and 90 days. There are two financial amount ranges in each cycle. In the same financial cycle, users' financial amount is different, and the interest and interest rate increase ratio are the same. However, the proportion of extra bonus is different, and the larger the financial amount, the higher the proportion of extra bonus.



In different financial cycles, the more financial days users choose, the larger the financial amount, and the higher the corresponding interest, interest rate increase and bonus ratio. Among them, the 90-day financial cycle has the highest proportion of interest, interest rate increase and bonus, which are 7%, 2.5% and 4% respectively.



The activity will be held from 16:00 on November 14th to 16: 00 on December 14th. During the activity, eligible users can get cash rewards from the platform by participating in regular financial management of 14 days or more in QKEx Earning Coins section, up to 4% of the total financial management amount (USDT).



QKEx's "Bonus for Financial Management" activity is a rare wealth management opportunity in the current bear market environment, featuring a variety of activities, high returns and free cash withdrawal. At the same time, with the launch of QKEx's brand new brand and the establishment of its global operation center, QKEx will also bring more wealth management and transaction experiences to crypto users.



Hashtag: #QKEx

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES - Media OutReach - 16 November 2022 - Recently, QKEx, the top crypto-asset financial service platform, has recently completed a comprehensive brand upgrade and successfully set up operation centers in the United States, Canada, Russia, Australia, Estonia, Indonesia, Thailand and other countries, which will provide convenient transaction services for crypto users around the world.As the leading provider of basic services for digital economy, QKEx platform has created a unified transaction account and transaction system, and ensured the security of users' assets and accounts through multi-terminal coverage transaction freedom and multiple security verifications. QKEx has been endorsed by authoritative organizations in the United States, Canada, Russia and other countries, and has accepted local legal supervision and licensed operation.To celebrate the launch of QKEx platform, QKEx simultaneously launched the "Bonus for Financial Management" activity. During the activity, users can get a reward of up to 4% of the wealth management amount in QKEx without upper limit for the reward. They can freely withdraw cash after completing related tasks.According to its official statement, QKEx launched the "Bonus for Financial Management" activity this time to make up for the users who failed to participate in the "100,000 USDT Experience" activity before, and also to bring more financial benefits to the platform users and help the benign and healthy development of crypto assets."Bonus for Financial Management" is another innovative activity of QKEx Earning Coins, which includes six levels of earning coins and three different financial cycles of 14 days, 30 days and 90 days. There are two financial amount ranges in each cycle. In the same financial cycle, users' financial amount is different, and the interest and interest rate increase ratio are the same. However, the proportion of extra bonus is different, and the larger the financial amount, the higher the proportion of extra bonus.In different financial cycles, the more financial days users choose, the larger the financial amount, and the higher the corresponding interest, interest rate increase and bonus ratio. Among them, the 90-day financial cycle has the highest proportion of interest, interest rate increase and bonus, which are 7%, 2.5% and 4% respectively.The activity will be held from 16:00 on November 14th to 16: 00 on December 14th. During the activity, eligible users can get cash rewards from the platform by participating in regular financial management of 14 days or more in QKEx Earning Coins section, up to 4% of the total financial management amount (USDT).QKEx's "Bonus for Financial Management" activity is a rare wealth management opportunity in the current bear market environment, featuring a variety of activities, high returns and free cash withdrawal. At the same time, with the launch of QKEx's brand new brand and the establishment of its global operation center, QKEx will also bring more wealth management and transaction experiences to crypto users.Hashtag: #QKEx