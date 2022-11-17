Qmed Asia Eyes APAC Expansion with Digital Health Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In the wake of a successful month, Qmed Asia announces regional expansion into Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Cambodia to introduce value-added services to healthcare segments and patients in the form of innovative digital health solutions that are accessible, affordable, and reliable.



Qmed Asia’s whirlwind MOU signings with MeetDoctor in Cambodia and Eucare Co. Ltd. from Taiwan to enable access to reliable and affordable digital health solutions.

On October 12, Qmed Asia signed two memoranda of understanding (MOU) with Taiwanese companies, Eucare Co Ltd , a leading 24/7 online medical consultation platform, and Ubestream Inc , a listed company providing cloud-to-end AI semantic technology integration solutions, to expand its solutions offering to Taiwan healthcare providers for smarter clinical assistance supported by AI semantic technology.

In Indonesia, Qmed Asia is at full speed. In the same month, Qmed Asia partnered with one of the leading Indonesia Insurance providers in launching its mobile live queue solution for local hospitals to reduce long wait times when seeking medical attention and improve the overall patient experience in healthcare facilities.

Prior to this, Qmed Asia participated in Vietnam's largest and most prestigious annual start-up competition, Vietnam Start-Up Day, and emerged in the top five out of 150 international participants from 32 countries on 26 August. During the six-month competition organised by the Business Start-Up Support Centre (BSSC), Qmed Asia researched the Vietnamese landscape and seized the opportunity to network and connect with strategic local partners.

Less than a week after the recognition, Qmed Asia signed an MOU with MeetDoctor, a one-stop digital health platform offering online consultation, medicine delivery, home lab testing, and medical appointments in Cambodia. The MOU signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister Attached to Prime Minister and Secretary General of the CDC (Cambodia), and Dato Vincent Choo from MRCA.

"We are here to make an impact first for healthcare! We have been fortunate to have a wonderful team who are passionate about healthcare, working together to provide value-based care to the healthcare industry through cutting-edge technologies. We are now looking forward to market expansion into the APAC region," says Dr. Kev Lim, CEO & Founder.

The digital health startup has also achieved a record-breaking 1,716,092 online appointments and was listed in the Malaysia Book of Records on August 13 for having the most number of online medical service appointments in a year. This recognition strengthens the credibility of Qmed Asia's digital solution to provide easy access to healthcare.

Malaysia acts as a gauge for Qmed Asia to anticipate the regional healthcare landscape, influencing the way it conducts research and development to provide future solutions. The digital health startup is currently fundraising via equity crowdfunding (ECF) on Leet Capital for its next growth phase.

About Qmed Asia

Qmed Asia (formerly known as QueueMed) is a healthcare technology start-up founded in 2018 by a group of doctors and engineers to assist both public and private healthcare providers with their digital health transformation.

Today, Qmed Asia serves as an all-in-one healthcare companion for both healthcare providers and patients. Healthcare providers can swiftly implement various digital health modules to improve their operational efficiency and provide value-based care for their patients. Patients can enjoy a comprehensive range of online healthcare services, from online bookings and online queueing to teleconsultations with smart IoT monitoring, to getting medical care at home.