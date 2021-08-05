'QminC Manuka Honey Collagen' offers great looking skin benefits and delicious taste at the price of approx. USD 0.83 only

BANGKOK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QminC, Thailand's leader in health beverages with revolutionary nano-liposome technology and zero preservatives, has reached another global success milestone by winning the " Best Technology Innovation " at the Fifth Zenith Global awards presentation (a.k.a. the Oscar of F&B industry) hosted by UK-based food and drinks experts whom search for the world best brands with industry-best innovations.



'QminC’ Thai health drink brand celebrates UK award-winning success with the launch of a new product “Manuka Honey Collagen”

QminC's triumph over tough competitions with global mega brands brought pride to Thailand and reaffirmed the product's quality and manufacturing innovation. In the success of its global achievement, QminC celebrates with another new introduction of ' QminC Manuka Honey Collagen ', a stellar product for great looking skin with the main ingredient 4,200 mg of Manuka Honey imported from New Zealand, known as the queen bee of honey, contains highest antioxidant efficacy. With only 25 calories, QminC's Manuka Honey Collagen is price at Baht 25 (approximately USD 0.83), offering mass consumers with enjoyment of a great taste and skin beautifying benefits.

Mr. Thanthit Yuenyongtechahiran, President, Tera Food and Beverage Ltd., said "QminC was the only Thai brand awarded among over 180 world leading brands competing in 13 categories. Besides being the winner of Best Technology Innovation category, QminC was also nominated as finalists in 2 other categories, top-3 for Best Functional Drink, Best New Drink Concept across the globe in 2021."

Behind the scene, QminC's Manuka Honey Collagen development focuses on value-offering consumer with premium ingredients for daily beauty. Manuka Honey has science-based benefits such as antioxidants, healing properties and scientifically proven remedial attributes, health and beauty in one.

Additionally, this ready-to-drink beverage contains 2,500 mg fish collagen tripeptide, the easiest for body absorption, and ingredients includes L-glutathione, vitamins A, E, C, B3 and zinc – all for a healthier skin.

QminC's Manuka Honey Collagen has Ms. Nualphan Lamsam, better known as "Madame Pang" as brand ambassador. Thailand's leading social personality, business women, role model that advocates for Thailand women's national football team internationally. At age 55, astounding youthful look, making her an age-freezing icon and advocate for woman empowerment in the business and beauty arena.