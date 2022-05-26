Qommodity Will Present Their New EcoSystem at Bitcoin Bucharest 2022

BUCHAREST, Romania, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bucharest 2022 takes place on May 30 and 31 at The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Hotel, being the first event of its kind in the Romanian capital that aims to bring together cryptocurrency, blockchain, web 3.0, metaverse and NFT enthusiasts. With a revolutionary approach to virtual currency, natural resources and blockchain technology, the Qommodity brand takes part in the event, where it will talk about the advantages of QAA and the solution it offers at the border between the crypto world and the traditional financial system.

The conference brings to Romania, which is the second largest country in Europe in terms of cryptocurrency users, the atmosphere and professionalism that can nowadays only be found at the big events in that field in Dubai or Miami. During the two days, all those interested will be able to discover the philosophy behind the Qommodity brand, how resources are digitized in Sierra Leone, as well as details about the particularities of the blockchain technology it uses.

The novelty of Qommodity's participation in the event, beyond the digitization of natural resources, is the innovative method by which their value is translated into the digital world without affecting the environment. In addition, thanks to the Sourceless blockchain, users will benefit from new standards of transaction protection.

All the details about the project will be discussed directly with the brand representatives, present during the two-day event. More details about the event, tickets and the program can be found on the official event website: https://bitcoinbucharest.ro/

About Qommodity

Qommodity's mission is to provide an innovative way to make natural resource harvesting affordable without negatively impacting the environment. The company's business is not based on extracting resources, but uses their value to contribute to the development of local communities in the area of operation and aims to provide long-term stability. Qommodity's goals include: monetizing resources, increasing accessibility to new opportunities for those interested, a high level of security through the use of state-of-the-art blockchain technology via SourceLess partners, diversifying methods of generating revenue and aligning with financial standards, all within a decentralized system where transparency is key.

