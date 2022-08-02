Qommodity's Qaa Token Available on Bitmart Starting August 4

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto enthusiasts will be able to purchase Qommodity's QAA token on an additional crypto exchange platform starting August 4. Founded in 2017, BitMart has since grown into a large cryptocurrency trading platform, with over 5 million customers in more than 180 countries. According to CoinGecko, the company ranks in the top 20 exchanges in the world.

The QAA token is a special token in the sense that it will be interchangeable with the revolutionary asset-backed QAAA, once the latter is launched.

QAAA is a one-of-a-kind security token that will build the bridge between the traditional financial system and digital currency. The assets that stand behind it are unexploited natural resources.

Qommodity's exploration licenses now cover a total area of 354.5 sq. km in Sierra Leone, valuing the in-ground resources through the certification standard NI43-101.

Through this, the company aims to trigger the largest transition of wealth in the history of mankind since these untapped resources will be made suitable for monetization within the monetary system.

Besides creating an absolutely unique hybrid cryptocurrency, Qommodity also plans to change the lives of millions of people who are now facing extreme poverty. By leaving the precious resources in the ground, the project aims to increase the value of the land, which will bring financial benefits and business opportunities to local communities.

Qommodity's project will also help provide solutions to basic human needs, such as clean water, and access to quality medicine and education.

The system behind the QAA token is backed with sophisticated customer support to make sure that everyone is able to purchase the token without any experience in finance or cryptocurrencies.

Starting August 4, Qommodity's QAA token will be available for purchase on Bitmart. The QAA is already available on Latoken, LBank, and Qommodity's website:

BitMart: https://www.bitmart.com

LBank: https://www.lbank.info

Latoken: https://latoken.com

www.qommodity.io

Read more about Qommodity's values and mission on their website. Follow the company on social media to keep up with the project development and discover the next platform they'll be listed on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Qommodity.io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/qommodity.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/qommodityio

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/qommodityglobal

Telegram Group: https://t.me/Qommodityio

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@qommodity.io

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Qommodityio

Discord: https://discord.gg/XZ3NNUvPrH

Medium: https://medium.com/@qommodityio

www.qommodity.io

marketing@qommodity.io

Related Images











Image 1





Qommodity's Qaa Token Available on Bitmart Starting August 4









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment