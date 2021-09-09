QS Global MBA & Business Masters 2022

The world's best schools and programs for future business leaders

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global business school analysts, released their annual suite of rankings identifying the world's premier study destinations for aspiring future business leaders. The evaluation comprises the QS World University Rankings: Global Full-Time MBA, and a series of specialized high-demand Business Masters Rankings , providing insight to those wishing to undertake a course of study in a career-enhancing qualification in high demand among employers. Stanford GSB is named the world's number-one MBA while Harvard Business School rises from 4th to joint-second, shared with The Wharton School.

QS Global Full-Time MBA Top-20



2022 2021 Stanford GSB USA 1 1 Harvard Business School USA 2= 4 Penn (Wharton) USA 2= 2 HEC Paris France 4 5 MIT (Sloan) USA 5 3 London Business School UK 6 7 INSEAD France 7= 6 IE Business School Spain 7= 9 Columbia Business School USA 9 8 IESE Business School Spain 10 11= UC Berkeley (Haas) USA 11 10 Chicago (Booth) USA 12 11= Oxford (Said) UK 13= 16 Esade Business School Spain 13= 13 UCLA (Anderson) USA 15 15 Northwestern (Kellogg) USA 16 14 Cambridge (Judge) UK 17 17= Yale School of Management USA 18 17= NYU (Stern) USA 19 19 Michigan (Ross) USA 20 20 © QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2021 www.TopMBA.com

Continental Europe's best MBA program is offered by HEC Paris (4th, up from 5th).

The UK's #1 MBA provider remains London Business School (6th, up from 7th).

Spain's IE Business School rises from 9th to joint-7th and is joined in the top-ten by IESE Business School (10th, up from 11th).

Melbourne Business School (26th, no change) offers Asia-Pacific's best full-time MBA.

Only two Asian full-time MBA are among top-30. National University of Singapore places 28th followed by compatriot Nanyang Technological University (29th).

QS offers five tables in the QS Business Masters Rankings portfolio:

Each of the Business Masters Rankings is compiled according to program performance in five key metrics: Employability, Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes, Return on Investment, Thought Leadership, and Class & Faculty Diversity. ( Methodology )

The full suite of rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com

