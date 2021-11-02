QS reveals Asia's best universities

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education think-tank and compilers of the world's most-consulted university rankings portfolio, today released the fourteenth edition of their annual list of Asia's best higher education institutions. The National University of Singapore is named as the continent's best university for the fourth consecutive year.

The 2022 QS World University Rankings: Asia contains 687 universities, including forty new entries, and is QS's most extensive independent comparison of the region's higher education system. The table accounts for eleven key indicators of university performance, which capture academic standing, graduate employability, research quality and productivity, internationalization on campus, and the diversity of each institution's international collaborations.

QS World University Rankings: Asia 2022 - Top 10 2022 2021 University Location 1 1 National University of Singapore Singapore 2 7 Peking University China (Mainland) 3= 4 The University of Hong Kong Hong Kong S.A.R. 3= 3 Nanyang Technological University Singapore 5 2 Tsinghua University China (Mainland) 6 5 Zhejiang University 7 6 Fudan University 8 9 Universiti Malaya Malaysia 9 8 The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong S.A.R. 10 10 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China (Mainland) QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2021 www.TopUniversities.com

The 687 featured universities can be found in 18 locations across Asia .

The most-represented location is Mainland China (126 ranked universities), followed by India (118), Japan (108), South Korea (88), Pakistan (47), Taiwan (46), Malaysia (36), Indonesia (33), Thailand (23), Philippines (15), Vietnam (11), Hong Kong S.AR. (9), Sri Lanka (6) Singapore (3), Brunei (2), Macau S.AR. (2), and Mongolia (1).

Ben Sowter, Director of Research at QS, said: "This year's results reiterate the intensely competitive, intensely dynamic nature of Asian higher education. China's best universities continue to progress, Japanese higher education is stagnating – and Malaysia remains on the rise."

The complete rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com .

Methodological details can be found here .

