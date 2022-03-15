Quali Announces Enhanced Support for Helm to Improve Container Governance While Accelerating Deployment

Quali's infrastructure automation platform increases value and helps businesses achieve scale in DevOps by simplifying deployment and management of Helm Charts

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali , a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced today that its Torque platform now supports seamless integration with Helm. Helm Charts allow engineers to define their applications for Kubernetes with all the requisite microservices and networking components – in essence, acting as a package manager for Kubernetes.

"Many IT organizations are struggling with managing complexity, costs and accountability for container infrastructure," said Edan Evantal, CTO of Quali. "Our aim is to help organizations gain greater value and control using Helm to add speed and reliability to development and test processes. At the same time, we allow them to maintain governance and reduce friction by reusing proven, existing Helm Charts, so they can innovate quicker while mitigating business risks associated with scale."

With native support for Helm Charts in Torque, customers can now:

Protect and extend their existing Helm investment with complete application environments

Gain greater control and accountability over new and existing Helm Charts in one or more environment blueprint

Deliver value in scaling container adoption and usage by making Helm Charts easily reusable and combining infrastructure components outside of containers into manageable environments

Provide greater control over Helm usage, by visualizing and reporting Helm usage as part of a blueprint and tying container usage to an outcome, without inhibiting Helm capabilities

Better optimize resources by giving people the ability to use containers, no matter their skill level. This enables more skilled developers to create Helm Charts and extend environments to include elements beyond the container while benefiting from governance and control inherent with Torque

Create containers on-demand with self-service capabilities that remove the requirement to create and manage charts

Torque has been adopted by leading enterprises to accelerate software development and deployment pipelines while providing frictionless management and governance. With Torque, organizations can define complete application environments, including infrastructure, data, services and application tools into unified reusable blueprints to support automated deployment of the infrastructure required in software delivery pipelines and QA/Test environments.

Torque also supports security mandates with self-service access controls that allow centralized DevOps teams to define which elements of environments end users are free to configure and which elements can't be changed, providing both flexibility and governance. Torque achieves this through built-in features including auto-tagging, custom tagging and Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC).