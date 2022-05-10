Qualibrate to Present at SAP Sapphire World Tour 2022

AMSTERDAM, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualibrate, the leading SaaS solution for SAP automation, announced today that the company will present at SAP Sapphire, Europe's Premiere SAP Event, on May 17, 2022, at World Forum, The Hague, The Netherlands.

In February, Qualibrate achieved SAP certification for integration with SAP Solution Manager, which is one of the first steps toward building a long-lasting relationship with SAP and SAP technologies. SAP Sapphire will be another opportunity for Qualibrate to engage with and support the larger SAP ecosystem and community through its business process documentation and testing capabilities.

"Qualibrate is honored to be a part of SAP Sapphire and excited to show how our automation technology can truly enable digital transformation and help ease customers' journeys to S4/HANA," said Qualibrate Managing Director Alan Jimenez. "Automation is vital for business growth and efficiency and at Qualibrate, we have solutions that reduce effort and risk while increasing quality."

Teams across organizations, such as IT and business, require solutions that can align their objectives. With Qualibrate, teams can rely on one single source of truth for reinventing the way teams test, document and train end-users.

Qualibrate provides a modern, cloud-native platform that enables customers to deliver S/4HANA more efficiently. Qualibrate also offers native support for non-SAP technologies, including Salesforce, ServiceNow and Others, allowing customers to automate their end-to-end business processes. Qualibrate provides a native integration with SAP Solution Manager, aligning to SAP best practices.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense (MoD), a Qualibrate customer and longtime user of test automation, will join Qualibrate at SAP Sapphire to share its success with the audience.

The MoD is constantly looking for ways to improve the efficiency of its IT processes while reducing costs. MoDs top priorities were finding a solution that was easy to learn, use and maintain. With Qualibrate, the MoD was able to:

increase its testing coverage to over 30 end-to-end complex scenarios that are now fully automated;

move from SAP releases every three months to every two weeks; and

save over 1500 hours for each technical release.

Qualibrate allows the MoD to test faster, document more efficiently and train its users more effectively on mission-critical systems without deep technical knowledge.

About Qualibrate:

Qualibrate is the 3-in-1 SaaS solution for enterprise software delivery that transforms the way teams test, document, and train end users. It offers native support for automating tests on SAP applications and 40+ non-SAP technologies such as Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Oracle Cloud Apps, Mendix, etc.

Qualibrate's Cloud test automation platform integrates natively with SAP Solution Manager Test Suite to extend the customer's capability to automate SAP and non-SAP applications as part of their end-to-end testing strategy. Qualibrate is the tool of choice for customers such as AirFrance/KLM, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Bell Helicopter, Nouryon and more.

With a certified integration for SAP, your team can leverage Qualibrate to save up to 80% effort on testing and training while documenting business processes 7x faster than before.

