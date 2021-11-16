Quanergy Unveils New Smart LiDAR Solution for Industrial Automation

M1 Edge smart solution offers 3x price/performance advantage vs incumbent solutions

Ideal for collision avoidance and smart navigation for mobile robots, port automation and warehouse logistics applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid-state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced the new M1 Edge™ 2D LiDAR sensors paired with Quanergy's QORTEX Aware™ perception software. The M1 Edge is an integrated software and hardware solution designed to automatically collect, analyze, and interpret LiDAR point cloud data for a wide variety of industrial applications without additional programming.

In June, Quanergy entered into a definitive merger agreement with CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) ("CCAC"). Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Quanergy Systems, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "QNGY". The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The M1 Edge smart solution includes compact, lightweight LiDAR sensors with extremely accurate sensing capabilities up to 200 meters, broad 360° coverage, and an industry-leading angular resolution of 0.033° for best-in-class measurement. These robust sensors are rated up to IP67 for harsh environments and perform reliably in any lighting or weather condition, providing up to 60,000 hours mean time between failure (MTBF) and delivering a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than competing solutions.

M1 Edge integrates the sensor with on-board QORTEX Aware smart perception software to monitor user-defined detection zones and trigger an alarm on the sensor's digital output if there is any activity within the zones. Users can create up to eight pre-configured evaluation fields, each with up to three detection zones, where the evaluation field is selected via the sensor's digital output.

"After evaluating Quanergy's latest product M1 Edge, we are excited to deploy this low cost, 2D industrial sensor. It solves real world industrial sensing applications by combining simple to use software vision tools with a high resolution LiDAR array. We know of no other outdoor rated sensor that has both the range and resolution of the M1 Edge," said Neil Jacques, President of In-Position Technologies.

M1 Edge enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation for mobile equipment. When mounted on an AGV or AMR, the sensor monitors the surrounding area, flagging potential dangers and obstacles in the vehicle's path. The detection zones being monitored can dynamically change based on the vehicle's movement.

Furthermore, M1 Edge provides accurate detection and measurement for stationary and dynamic applications that require simple alerting when an object enters a monitored area. For example, in industrial applications, M1 Edge enables reliable monitoring for level and height sensing applications, including tank level monitoring, object stacking, fill level detection and more.

"LiDAR has become instrumental in increasing efficiency by solving tough sensing challenges faced by industrial customers—thanks to unmatched reliability and accuracy," said Tony Rigoni, Director of Industrial Markets, "It's quick to setup, delivers unmatched performance and competitively priced makes the M1 Edge LiDAR solution deployable to even a broader range of industrial applications."

To watch M1 Edge™ Product video, please click here.

To learn more, visit www.quanergy.com

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software, and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers a high-performance AI-powered LiDAR platform designed to accelerate the automation of key business processes to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety of our 3D world. By providing actionable insights to organizations across major industries including, mapping, security, smart cities, and smart spaces, industrial automation and transportation, Quanergy is enabling its partners and their end-users to deploy innovative solutions to drive their business growth and ultimately, improve the quality of life for people around the world. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

