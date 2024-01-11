Quantexa Partners with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) to Intensify the Fight Against Human Trafficking

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced its official corporate sponsorship and Advisory Council membership of the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), to mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The ATII is a US-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to fight human trafficking and child exploitation by providing data to advance the prevention, detection, investigation, and reporting mechanisms required to identify potential traffickers and criminal organizations. The International Labor Organization estimates that 50 million1 people are victims of human trafficking globally, with human trafficking operating as a $150 billion2 industry around the world.

Quantexa will provide groundbreaking Decision Intelligence technology, alongside its industry-leading expertise in AI-driven financial crime prevention and detection through training and joint industry engagement. Together, Quantexa and ATII will make pioneering global human trafficking risk data available to more organizations to transform anti-human trafficking efforts and joint initiatives between the private and public sectors.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enables organizations to automate data ingestion and matching at unmatched scale and apply graph analytics to visually identify often hard-to-detect activity related to financial crime. Providing access to a wider set of data points specific to human trafficking will enable investigators to take a more robust approach to anti-human trafficking measures. This data, overlaid with persona-based typologies and red flag identification protocols will accelerate the ID of potential human trafficking involvement more quickly, efficiently, and accurately.

“Partnering with Quantexa grants us access to innovative AI technology that will take our mission to fight human trafficking to the next level, transforming our existing processes and providing our partners with improved data to inform investigations faster and more efficiently,” said Aaron Kahler, Founder and CEO of ATII. “Working with Quantexa will put ATII’s data in the hands of more organizations across the public and private sectors, to help detect and eliminate more instances of human trafficking as we work together towards ensuring this type of data is routinely available to investigators."

“We’re proud to partner with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative to support the valuable work that the organization is doing to stop human trafficking,” said Clark Frogley, North American Head of Financial Crime Solutions at Quantexa. “Human trafficking is often enabled by illegal financial activity and Quantexa’s deep experience helping organizations to monitor, detect, and investigate financial crimes makes us the ideal partner to support ATII’s mission. This partnership will aid organizations to reinforce their ESG and anti-money laundering (AML) efforts which are critical to stopping human trafficking.”

For more information on global challenges and solutions related to human trafficking, please listen to this podcast featuring Chris Bagnall, Director of Financial Crimes Solutions at Quantexa, Chris Kemp, Director of Enterprise Operations at the ATII and Karim Rajwani, ATII Advisory Council Chairman on Moody’s Talks.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 675 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, Dublin, Brussels, Malaga, UAE, New York, Boston, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, and Tokyo.

For more information, please visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



