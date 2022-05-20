Quantifeed Announces Series C Funding Led by HSBC Asset Management

HONG KONG, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QUANTIFEED, Asia's leading digital wealth management solutions provider for financial institutions, announces its Series C funding round led by HSBC Asset Management's (HSBC AM's) alternative investments business, HSBC Alternatives. HSBC AM is joined by Daiwa PI Partners and current shareholders, including global asset manager Franklin Templeton and global investment firm LUN Partners Group, demonstrating strong confidence in the company's success.

The funding underlines the strength and growth trajectory of Quantifeed. The company will use the funds to strengthen its solutions for advisors, portfolio managers and end-customers. It intends to enrich its portfolio design, advice and trading engines, and enable wealth management across a broader set of asset classes including structured products, private equity, and digital assets. As part of expansion plans, Quantifeed will accelerate talent acquisition across the Asia-Pacific region, particularly Japan and Southeast Asia.

"Quantifeed's mission is to help financial institutions become providers of wealthcare, a customer-centric wealth management service that makes investing easy, accessible and relatable for everyone," said Alex Ypsilanti, Quantifeed's CEO and Co-Founder. "We are thrilled to have the support of new and existing investors who believe in our business model and want to support our growth. We're using these funds to strengthen our leadership in the automated generation and implementation of financial advice."

Kara Byun, Head of FinTech, Venture Investments at HSBC Asset Management, commented, "We are excited to have invested in Quantifeed and look forward to supporting the company in their growth. Quantifeed has already developed a strong suite of digital wealth management solutions backed by cutting-edge technology and are well positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for such services in Asia. The investment will give our clients and investment partners exposure to high-quality growth opportunities."

Led by co-founders Alex Ypsilanti, CEO and Ross Milward, CTO, Quantifeed enables financial institutions, including banks, brokers, and insurance companies to grow their wealth management business with compelling digital propositions. QEngine, Quantifeed's modular platform, allows wealth managers to create new digital channels for customers, and increase the productivity of their advisors and portfolio managers.

"Our success to date has been built from strong financial engineering expertise and a focus on scaling delivery to multiple clients and markets" said Ross Milward, CTO and Co-Founder of Quantifeed. "This funding round allows us to further accelerate our platform innovation and provide clients with rich capabilities and deployment options across cloud and enterprise."

Quantifeed operates in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and India, and has deployed QEngine to some of Asia's largest financial institutions, including DBS Bank in Singapore, MUFG Bank in Japan, and Cathay United Bank in Taiwan.

ABOUT QUANTIFEED

Headquartered in Hong Kong with global presence in Singapore, Australia, Japan, and India, Quantifeed is Asia's leading provider of digital wealth management solutions for financial institutions. Developed by a team of financial engineers, QEngine is an award-winning technology platform recognised for its innovation. The platform powers personalised and engaging wealth management journeys for banks, insurers, brokers, and wealth planners.

Combining software engineering and quantitative finance, we help transform financial institutions into providers of wealthcare. This customer-centric service is focused on meeting everyone's wealth management needs.

For more information, please visit www.quantifeed.com



ABOUT HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT

HSBC Asset Management is the investment management business of the HSBC Group. For more information, see: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/uk

HSBC Asset Management's Venture Capital proposition provides investors with early-stage exposure to emerging sectors that have the potential to create considerable financial and environmental value over the next few years.

For more information, see: https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.uk/en/institutional-investor/investment-expertise/alternatives/venture-capital

