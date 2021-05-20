Quantitative Brokers Launches Agency Execution Algo Suite for Bursa Malaysia Derivatives in the Latest Step in QB's APAC Expansion

Focus on Crude Palm Oil, KCLI Futures

SYDNEY, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantitative Brokers (QB), a leading provider of advanced execution algorithms and data-driven analytics for global futures and options markets, today launched their suite of award-winning execution algorithms on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad (BMD), part of publicly traded Bursa Malaysia Berhad.

QB's algorithms are engineered to incorporate unique market microstructure features and detailed quantitative research of BMD's derivatives markets to achieve best execution. QB's execution algorithms will provide strategic trading capabilities to both professional market participants trading BMD's world-leading Crude Palm Oil Futures (FCPO) and FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index Futures (FKLI).

"These are two critical markets for Malaysia and the world, and we are excited to be now offering Bursa Malaysia to our buy-side and sell-side customers," said Christian Hauff, QB Co-Founder and CEO. "We have clients who are ready to begin trading immediately and we welcome new and existing professional clients to access BMD via QB."

"We are always looking to enhance the trading experience on Bursa Malaysia. We welcome QB's suite of execution algorithms, as this will help market participants quantify and improve their trade execution," said Muhamad Umar Swift, CEO of Bursa Malaysia.

Continued APAC Growth for QB

The addition of BMD's derivatives marks the fourth APAC exchange application for QB. In March, QB announced the launch of its first execution algo for the Osaka Exchange, the derivatives market of the Japan Exchange Group (JPX). In 2018, QB opened a regional office in Sydney and launched its services on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). In 2020, QB started supporting the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

QB will provide a suite of intelligent agency algorithms to clients trading on BMD, including its flagship strategy Bolt (arrival price), Strobe (TWAP/VWAP), Closer (settlement price), Octane (liquidity seeking), and The Roll (calendar roll execution). QB algo strategies will also support the execution of outrights and listed spreads, including synthetic inter-commodity structures execution via Legger. View all QB-supported markets here.

The technology behind QB's BMD derivative products is supported by CME Globex and drives QB's algorithmic execution expertise and predictive analytics whilst leveraging existing infrastructure. QB algorithms are accessible via all major OMS and EMS platforms as well as direct FIX connectivity. QB is FCM neutral and integrated with all major clearing brokers globally.

ABOUT QUANTITATIVE BROKERS

Quantitative Brokers (QB) is a global financial technology company, provides advanced algorithms and data-driven pre- and post-trade analytics to clients in the Futures, Options and interest rate markets. The company is built on a research-driven culture, market microstructure know-how, and algorithmic engineering expertise. QB continually develops and innovates an evolving suite of products to reduce and measure implicit trading costs for its clients. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, QB has branch offices in London, Sydney, and Chennai.

In December 2020, Deutsche Börse completed the previously announced purchase of a majority position in QB.

QB's portfolio of algorithms, simulation tools and analytics are used by many of the world's largest institutional investors. QB's suite of algorithms — Bolt, Strobe, Legger, Closer, Octane, The Roll, and Striker — are uniquely engineered for both central limit order books and OTC liquidity streams while accessible via all major execution and order management systems used by the buy-side, banks, and brokerage houses.