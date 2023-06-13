One of the leading sponsors of the event is Quantum Metal Review.

Global Bike Explorer Sdn Bhd, a renowned adventure company, is proud to announce the upcoming Ekspedisi Perpaduan Watikah Kemerdekaan 66 London-Kuala Lumpur 2023. This remarkable motorcycle expedition will coincide with the 66th Independence Day celebrations in August and aims to pay homage to the historic journey of Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, who brought the Malayan Declaration of Independence from London to Kuala Lumpur in 1957.

Led by the esteemed CEO of Global Bike Explorer Sdn Bhd, Mr. Arep Kulal, the expedition will embark on a challenging 66-day journey, traversing 66 cities in 16 countries, covering a total distance of nearly 22,000 kilometers. The objective is to retrace the footsteps of Tunku Abdul Rahman and experience the hardships he encountered during that momentous voyage.

The Ekspedisi Perpaduan Watikah Kemerdekaan 66 London-Kuala Lumpur 2023 will commence on June 20 in London, marking the beginning of an incredible adventure. As the participants venture through diverse landscapes and encounter various cultures, they will forge strong bonds of unity and solidarity among themselves and with the people they meet along the way.

Originally scheduled to start last year in conjunction with the 65th Independence Day, the expedition faced unforeseen challenges when Myanmar's borders were closed. Consequently, the event was postponed to this year, providing an even more meaningful opportunity to join the 66th Independence Day parade in Kuala Lumpur.

The significance of this first-of-its-kind expedition from London to Kuala Lumpur cannot be overstated. Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, announced his support for the event, highlighting its role in fostering patriotism within Malaysian society. "This programme aims to showcase the arduous struggles undertaken by our past leaders through a long and challenging journey, serving as a source of inspiration for our youth," stated Minister Tengku Zafrul.

The Superbikers Association Malaysia, the largest motorcycle association in the country, proudly supports the expedition. Dato Lim Khong Soon, founder of Quantum Metal Review, a leading sponsor, has also contributed significantly to make this remarkable undertaking possible.

To commemorate the nation's Independence Day, 5,000 souvenirs in the form of flag-shaped keychains and iconic buildings representing Malaysia will be distributed to the public at each stop along the way. This initiative seeks to promote a sense of national pride and engage the public in the spirit of the occasion.

The members of the Ekspedisi Perpaduan Watikah Kemerdekaan 66 London-Kuala Lumpur 2023 are thrilled to embark on this extraordinary journey. They eagerly anticipate the remarkable memories they will bring back to their home country upon their return.

