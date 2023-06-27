Quantum Metal Review: Six Malaysians Embark on Epic 66-Day Motorcycle Expedition to Celebrate Merdeka

Global Bike Explorer Sdn. Bhd. has organized the QMEPWK66 expedition.

—

A group of six adventurous Malaysians has set off on an exhilarating journey through 16 countries, riding high-powered motorcycles to reach Malaysia within 66 days. This momentous expedition aligns with the celebration of 66 years of Merdeka and aims to foster unity and patriotism among Malaysians.

The expedition, known as Quantum Metal Ekspedisi Perpaduan Watikah Kemerdekaan 66 (QMEPWK66), commenced its epic voyage from London today. The flag-off ceremony took place in front of the Malaysia High Commission to the United Kingdom at 10 a.m. local time, with High Commissioner Datuk Zakri Jaafar officially starting the journey.

Dignitaries present to bid farewell to the group included Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd founder Dato Lim Khong Soon, representative to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamdi, Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, and Tourism Malaysia director in London Noran Ujang. Expressing his gratitude, Zakri stated, "It is an honor for me to flag off the group, and I hope they safely reach Putrajaya for the Merdeka celebrations."

Arep Kulal, the chief of the expedition, emphasized the significance of their departure towards their motherland. "InsyaAllah, we are filled with enthusiasm to endure these 66 days and return to our homeland to realize the dream of Merdeka," he remarked.

Their first destination on this 22,000-kilometer odyssey is the beautiful city of Paris, France. From there, they will traverse various countries, immersing themselves in diverse cultures and landscapes, as they make their way back to Malaysia.

The QMEPWK66 expedition is organized by Global Bike Explorer Sdn. Bhd., with Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd. proudly serving as the main sponsor. Co-sponsors include GB13, KMF Network, Buliion Success Group, and Tourism Malaysia. Their collective support has made this extraordinary undertaking possible, showcasing the spirit of collaboration and patriotism.

As the riders venture across borders, they will forge friendships and create lasting memories, embodying the spirit of unity among the diverse nations they traverse. Through their remarkable journey, they aspire to inspire fellow Malaysians to embrace their heritage, celebrate their freedom, and cherish the values that define their nation.

The QMEPWK66 expedition is not only a testament to the unwavering courage and resilience of the riders but also a symbol of Malaysia's progress and unity over the past 66 years. It exemplifies the Malaysian spirit of adventure, determination, and national pride.

The public can follow the QMEPWK66 expedition's progress and experiences through regular updates on social media platforms. Engaging content, captivating images, and inspiring stories will be shared, allowing Malaysians and the global community to be a part of this remarkable journey.

Upon their anticipated return to Malaysia, the QMEPWK66 riders will be hailed as heroes, exemplifying the indomitable Malaysian spirit and fortitude. Their remarkable achievement will not only celebrate the nation's independence but also inspire future generations to dream big, explore the world, and embrace the values that bind Malaysians together.

About QMEPWK66:

Quantum Metal Ekspedisi Perpaduan Watikah Kemerdekaan 66 (QMEPWK66) is an extraordinary motorcycle expedition undertaken by a group of six Malaysians to celebrate 66 years of Merdeka. The expedition aims to foster unity, patriotism, and adventure among Malaysians while traversing 16 countries and covering a distance of 22,000 kilometers.

About Global Bike Explorer Sdn. Bhd:

Global Bike Explorer Sdn. Bhd. is an organization dedicated to promoting motorcycle tourism and adventure expeditions. With a passion for exploration, they aim to create memorable experiences for enthusiasts while encouraging the spirit of unity and collaboration among diverse cultures.

About Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd:

Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd. is a leading sponsor of the QMEPWK66 expedition. With a commitment to supporting initiatives that promote national pride, unity, and adventure, they have played a vital role in making this extraordinary journey possible.

About GB13, KMF Network, Buliion Success Group, and Tourism Malaysia:

GB13, KMF Network, Buliion Success Group, and Tourism Malaysia have joined forces as co-sponsors of the QMEPWK66 expedition, contributing their resources and expertise to facilitate this remarkable journey and promote Malaysia's tourism potential on a global stage.

Contact Info:

Name: Dato Lim Khong Soon

Email: Send Email

Organization: Quantum Metal Malaysia

Phone: +60 4 - 2260755

Website: https://www.quantummetal.com.my/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSVzr0cruWY&ab_channel=NSTOnline

Release ID: 89101011

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.