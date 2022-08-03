Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd Awarded at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia's entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd is among the elite award recipients under the Corporate Excellence Category in the Financial Services industry.

Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd was registered in 2012 with a total share capital of RM10,000,000.00. Currently one of the largest gold bullion distributors in Malaysia, the company's core business is providing gold products to the Malaysian market which includes government bodies, banks, financial institutions, merchants, and individual bullion dealers. Since its establishment, Quantum Metal has partnered with reputable and renowned banks and international bullion suppliers such as the PERTH MINT. As of 2019, the company has ventured into the retail space through the launch of its innovative retail-centric product offerings.

The company currently has over 100,000 members, with 10,000 consultants under numerous accredited agencies. With a workforce of 50 employees, the company has 4 offices in Malaysia located in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Kuching. With a foothold in 12 countries, the company aims to reach 60 countries within the next 3 years. To facilitate this growth, it aims to list on the Nasdaq in the near future.

The biggest challenge for the company is to align its agencies and consultants with the common goal of sharing prosperity through global outreach. It managed to overcome the challenge through Corporatization, Digitalization, and Globalization, which are key strategic values in the company's standardization process. En route to this outcome, the company went through a listing on the OTC Market under the name, Quantum Metal Exchange Inc. (OTC:QMEI). In 2021, the company underwent a restructuring phase and is now a fully owned subsidiary of QMEI.

Quantum Metal's offerings include trading and leasing of bold bullion; Gold Bullion collateralization facilities; Gold Bullion custodial solutions; Gold Bullion digitalization; and logistical services for bullion mining companies.

Underpinning its offerings is the Quantum Metal Corporate University (QMCU), which aims to nurture corporate talents and develop human resources from within. Through QMCU, the company promotes its "We Learn, We Do, We Share" lifelong learning, caring, and sharing philosophy. Through QMCU, the company is able to align staff and stakeholders to the common vision of shared prosperity for all. With a strong domestic presence, it aims to grow its members both locally and internationally. The company is also actively involved in various CSR projects as a contribution to helping society.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards