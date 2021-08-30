Quantum Solutions' Capital Alliance Partner Applies for IPO in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - According to the announcement dated in respect to "Notification for Change in Use of Fund by the Capital Partnership and the 2nd Series of Unsecured Convertible Bond with Stock Acquisition Rights", Quantum Solutions, through Asia TeleTech Investment Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, invested in Limited Partnership ("LLP") which in turn has invested in SenseTime Group Inc. ("STG"). The Group noticed that STG had filed an initial public offering (IPO) application with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on August 27, 2021.
Details of this IPO will be disclosed as soon as possible after confirmation.
Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd. Company Summary
Company name: Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd.
(Second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 2338)
Address: 102-0073. Kudan VIGAS Bldg. 3F, 1-10-9 Kudan Kita, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: SHAO YUN, Chairman of the board
Capital: 2,559 million yen
Businesses: Content development and distribution Software development
Company URL: https://www.quantum-s.co.jp/en/
