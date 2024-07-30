QUBE Development Unveils Transformative Off-Plan Property Projects in Dubai

QUBE Development, a subsidiary of DHG Investments and a leading name in high-quality residential and commercial real estate, is proud to announce the launch of its latest off-plan property projects in Dubai.

With a robust 30-year legacy of excellence and innovation, QUBE Development is dedicated to reshaping living spaces in the UAE through sustainable architecture, captivating design, and unmatched amenities.



A Vision of Sustainability and Community Focus



As a developer committed to sustainability and community enrichment, QUBE Development aims to set new benchmarks in real estate by creating foundational wealth for its customers.



The company's projects emphasize durability and quality, responding adeptly to evolving market demands. QUBE is collaborating with world-renowned architects and dedicated contractors to ensure meticulous attention to design and construction, reinforcing their commitment to delivering the highest quality builds.



Significant Investment in Dubai's Real Estate Market



QUBE Development is poised to introduce AED 2.6 billion worth of inventory in Dubai by 2025, covering an extensive portfolio of 2,291,946 square feet of Gross Floor Area (GFA).



This ambitious expansion underscores QUBE's dedication to creating legacies for its customers, offering unparalleled quality and innovation in every project.



Introducing MIDORA RESIDENCES and CUBIX RESIDENCES



QUBE Development's ongoing projects in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) showcase the company's vision of transforming urban living:



MIDORA RESIDENCES

Midora Residences is an all-inclusive green sanctuary in the heart of JVC, Dubai. This property is surrounded by essential community facilities such as international schools and medical centers, and enclosed on three sides by parks, Midora offers a tranquil yet connected lifestyle.



Plus, with its prime location near two major highways, you’re just a few minutes away from the bustling spots like Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.



CUBIX RESIDENCES

Located within the commercial and residential hub of JVC, Cubix Residences offers an ideal blend of interconnectivity, serenity, and family-friendly living. This urban retreat blends elegant architecture with modern infrastructure, creating a place where tech innovations and neighborhood tranquility go hand in hand. Whether you're looking for a new home or a smart investment, Cubix Residences sets the standard for top-quality city living.



About QUBE Development



QUBE Development, a subsidiary of DHG Investments, is renowned for its high-quality residential and commercial properties in the UAE. With a focus on sustainable architecture, captivating design, and community-centric developments, QUBE is committed to creating generational wealth and delivering unmatched quality in every project.



For more information about QUBE Development and its off-plan property projects, please visit QUBE Development’s website.

