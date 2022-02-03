Quebec City Auto Repair Cost Comparison Tool – Bumper Dent Car Service Launched

Online auto repair cost comparison website, Auto Fix Buddy is launching its services in Quebec City, Rimouski, Laval, and the entire Quebec province.

The marketplace features major car garages across Canada, enabling customers to find and compare qualified local mechanics. Quebec residents can now look up repair shops by entering their location and vehicle model.

More information is available at https://autofixbuddy.com/en/homes/become_buyer

Auto Fix Buddy’s mission is to connect car owners with a range of car repair services in their location. Using the new comparison tool, motorists can compare the shops’ reviews, services, and prices to choose the one best suited to their needs and budget.

According to a report issued by the Canadian Transportation Safety Board, over 300,000 vehicle accidents occur each year across Canada. Whether the damage to the vehicle is small or substantial, the owner usually wants to find a repair shop that can fix the vehicle as soon as possible.

Auto Fix Buddy enables drivers to easily locate dozens of garages in the nearby area. Users can narrow down their search by using filters, including categories and amenities. For example, the tool allows customers to find local shops that offer car delivery, towing, and emergency appointments.

Drivers can also search for a specific service, including scratch repairs, bumper dent repairs, suspension, and diagnostics. The website will provide a list of suitable nearby mechanics with contact details, reviews, distance from the customer’s location, and a host of other useful information.

Once the user compares the available options and decides on a shop they can place a call through the Auto Fix Buddy platform to book their appointment. All payments are done upon pickup after the vehicle has been serviced.

Aside from helping vehicle owners find affordable repairs and maintenance, the platform also helps local mechanics advertise their services and reach more customers. Mechanics who decide to list their business on the website will gain access to an easy booking system and advertising resources to help them grow their shop.

About Auto Fix Buddy

Founded in 2020, the company's goal is to conveniently connect car owners with mechanic shops. Auto Fix Buddy already features over 12,000 repair shops across North America, bringing fast, affordable, and reliable auto repair services to local communities.

