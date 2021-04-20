Quectel announces Marelli collaboration and deals to supply European automotive OEMs

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of IoT and automotive communication modules, has been collaborating with Marelli, one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector, on a broad range of projects over the last five years. Quectel has supported Marelli's migration from its existing network access device (NAD) and this was followed by important business awarded to Marelli by two European automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) which use Quectel's AG35 LTE-NAD. The first of these will achieve start of production (SOP) this year.

In addition, Marelli and Quectel have established a joint basis to advance work on 5G and cellular vehicle-to-x (C-V2X) platforms. The two companies have also enabled evolved LTE connectivity utilizing the Quectel AG520R and AG55xQ platforms. The relationship, which is Quectel's first with an automotive industry customer outside China, enables both companies to be fully-prepared for requests for quotes (RFQs).

"I'm delighted to reveal our five-year collaboration with Marelli and the awarding of two contracts from European OEMs to Marelli that include our AG35 LTE-NAD," said Dominikus Hierl, SVP Sales at Quectel Wireless Solutions. "We're proud to see production scheduled to start later this year and to have achieved such a broad and long-standing relationship with Marelli in Europe."

"We have built an excellent collaboration with Quectel as their connectivity solutions are important elements for Marelli Telematic Boxes to enable advanced functions, services and applications for carmakers," stated Wisea Wu, Head of Marelli Electronics BU in China. "Quectel supports Marelli in its multi-level approach, from 4G and 5G technology, to cybersecurity SW & HW solutions, up to future V2X communication protocols, aimed at empowering communication systems in the car and to maximize user experience and safety onboard."

