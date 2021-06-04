QueryPie, the data governance platform, becomes Okta Integration Network partner in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QueryPie, the data governance platform, now has verified integration with Okta and is available through the Okta Integration Network (OIN), for the first time in Korea. By enabling technical partnerships in addition to its affiliation with Okta's OIN Network, QueryPie intends to highlight more successful customer use cases in the future. QueryPie is a member of Born2Global Centre.



QueryPie and Okta CI

"As Okta increases momentum with its partner network across Asia, we are thrilled to partner with QueryPie and extend our reach locally. Together with QueryPie as part of Okta Integration Network, businesses will be able to seamlessly tap into Okta's tools for simplifying the digital workflow," said Matthew Paull, Okta's Director of Regional Alliances for Asia Pacific.

The Okta Integration Network is a part of Okta's partner ecosystem, enabling secure access to third-party services with SaaS applications integrations. QueryPie supports SAML-based authentication through Okta's partner ecosystem. Okta's account management service makes it simple for organizations to access QueryPie's services.

Developed by a team of database experts at CHEQUER, QueryPie is an advanced data governance solution that makes it simple to manage scattered data sources and security policies in a single place. QueryPie provides data governance within the organization by delivering user-specific data access management and auditing through a web-based solution. In response to the increasing regulations and compliance on data, companies such as Kakao and Yanolja adopted QueryPie to enhance security policy and comply with laws such as PCI-DSS.

"We're thrilled to become a part of the Okta Integration Network," said Brant Hwang, CEO of CHEQUER. "Today, a lot of data teams struggle to manage data since data sources are scattered everywhere, which makes it hard to follow up on who owns and uses them, where data goes, and how they're being used. We offer streamlined access control and privacy solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing data environments, including Okta's identity provider system. We are currently working to leverage this opportunity to broaden QueryPie's user base in Korea to include both startups and enterprises and produce tangible results for both platforms by connecting Okta to clients interested in simplifying their digital transformation workflow - Identity provider service or data governance."

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential.

For more detailed information on QueryPie, visit https://www.querypie.com .

About QueryPie

QueryPie (www.querypie.com) is a centralized platform to manage scattered data sources and security policies all in one place. With the all-in-one solution, data teams can now simplify data privacy regulations while streamlining access management and increasing security. QueryPie enables organizations to prepare for compliance frameworks such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA by enforcing policies from one place.

About Okta

Okta (www.okta.com) is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. More than 10,650 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

