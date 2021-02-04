Queue Associates Worldwide China, Ltd. Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner Achieves ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 Certifications

Achievements Reflect Firm's Commitment to Quality, Safety and Information Security Management in Delivering Microsoft-Focused Solutions

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Queue Associates Worldwide China, Ltd. is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner focused on consulting and implementation services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 intelligent business applications and other complimentary Microsoft offerings. Queue China is proud to announce that it has achieved prestigious International Organization for Standardization ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications for Greater China, including Hong Kong and additional parts of the Asia Pacific region, and for other locations across the globe.

ISO 9001:2015 certification provides a model for Queue China to help build effective quality management systems for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other related client initiatives throughout complete project lifecycles. This specific standard is based on several quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, an involvement of high-level organisation management, a process-oriented approach, and an ongoing improvement of processes. All are attributes essential to Microsoft Dynamics 365 application selection, implementation and customisation, and support.

ISO 27001:2013 is the internationally recognised standard describing the requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). It represents a blueprint for building a solid foundation for information security. Queue China's achievement of this certification demonstrates its continued commitment to following the highest standards in data security and privacy for all Microsoft application, cloud, desktop image and remote work paradigms. The standard also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks.

"Our ISO recognitions are important accomplishments for Queue China," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Queue Associates Worldwide China, Ltd.'s Managing Director. "They are part of our comprehensive, long-term commitment to maintaining quality, safety and information security in delivering our Microsoft-focused solutions. Those services are centred on an organisation's most sensitive information—including financial and customer data and related applications, and virtual and on-premises infrastructure housing those assets."

With the two ISO achievements, Queue China is provided with the framework needed to help consistently meet customer expectations and regulatory requirements. Queue China's ISO certifications were issued through a rigorous process overseen by QMS International, one of the leading ISO certification bodies.

About Queue Associates Worldwide China, Ltd

Queue Associates Worldwide, China, Ltd., a Microsoft Dynamics Gold Certified Partner, is a full-service consulting firm, based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, focused on providing Microsoft Dynamics 365 (including ERP and CRM offerings), cloud and other related solutions to various-sized organisations in the Greater China, Hong Kong, and Asia-Pacific Region (APAC) regions and for global clients. In addition to the Dynamics 365 suite, this includes Microsoft Azure Cloud, Microsoft 365, Management Reporter, PowerBI, SharePoint and other platforms.

To learn more, please visit https://queueassoc.com.hk/