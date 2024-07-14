Quick Proxy Sets New Standard for Proxy Performance with Premier Locations and Speed.

Quick Proxy, a leading provider of premium proxy services, is proud to announce the expansion of its global network. After the new proxy locations have been added, the number of countries available is 170+. Along with the high speed of their proxies, the company sets its own standard for reliability and performance.

Quick Proxy remains committed to offering the most secure and fast proxy services available. Thanks to the new server locations, users can now access a wider range of geo-specific content. The option for a closer-to-the-target proxy server means shorter response time.

"Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the ability to browse the internet securely and without limitations," said Georgi Varbanov, CEO of Quick Proxy. "The expansion of our network and the high enough proxy speeds are a testament to our dedication to this mission.”.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to a free and open internet," added the CEO.

Quick Proxy's server locations are strategically placed in key regions. They ensure users can find a proxy close to their desired content's origin. This is a prerequisite for reducing latency and improving speed. The company is committed to using advanced technology. As a result, they offer both reliable and fast proxies.

The updated network infrastructure includes upgrades to Quick Proxy's existing servers. Users can perform streaming, browsing, or transferring sensitive data with confidence. To their advantage, Quick Proxy allows a cheap trial version of 150 MBs residential traffic. It gives the user a chance to test the proxies in case of specific activities.

Quick Proxy's services are essential for both businesses and individuals. Whether it's for market research, accessing regional content, or secure browsing, Quick Proxy's network offers great performance.

It doesn't matter where you are based – in Singapore, Malaysia or US. You can benefit in many ways using the service of Quick Proxy. You can enjoy residential IPs from the entire world and enjoy automatic proxy rotation. Your online browsing will mimic natural human behavior and not raise any suspicion. All this goes along with the statement that Quick Proxy ensures high-quality and ethically sourced residential IPs.

For more information about the company’s services, please visit the Quick Proxy Website at http://quickproxy.io.



