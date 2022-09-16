QuickFee works with Aon to Help Accounting Firms Reduce Risk and Improve Cash Flow

SYDNEY, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickFee (ASX: QFE), a leading online payments and financing provider for the accounting market, is pleased to announce it is working with leading global professional services firm Aon in Australia to offer its fee funding solution to their SME accounting clients.

Used by top firms worldwide, QuickFee's Fee Funding allows accountants to send their clients a payment plan quote anytime. The firm gets paid upfront, while clients get the flexibility to pay their invoice over three to 12 months.

QuickFee will also be offering Aon's suite of risk and professional indemnity products to its client base in Australia.

Commenting on the agreement, Lisa Henderson, Managing Director, Aon Affinity said:

"Cash flow is a key risk for businesses of any size. While accounting clients need to support their firms with risk solutions such as professional indemnity insurance and cyber protection – but are also impacted by issues such as high interest rates and inflation – they may need additional help to keep cash flow steady. Aon is pleased to work with QuickFee to assist in addressing the underserved needs of our SME accounting clients and allow them to make better business decisions."

Managing Director of QuickFee Australia Bruce Coombes also commented:

"In uncertain times, accounting firms must be able to assist their clients with financial challenges, without putting the firm's operations at risk. For this reason, we are thrilled to work with Aon and offer an effective combination of professional risk and cash flow solutions for accounting firms. This in turn will allow them to better support their clients and contribute to long-term growth."

About QuickFee

QuickFee offers online payment and financing solutions that help professional service providers get paid on time. Since 2009, QuickFee has helped meet the rising demand for flexible payments and provide a more personalised billing experience for the clients of professional firms.

With QuickFee, firms can accept payment by EFT, card and monthly payment plans; clients are empowered to pay how and when they want, while professionals get to focus on what they do best without the burden of chasing payments.

To learn more about QuickFee's relationship with Aon, please visit quickfee.com.au/aon.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.