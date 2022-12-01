QuickHR Receives Honourable Recognition at the HR Vendor of the Year Awards 2022

Five Years in a Row - QuickHR Wins Big Yet Again at the HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2022

—

QuickHR received several awards at the HR Vendors of the Year 2022, adding another milestone to its marvellous journey towards a brighter future for HR leaders.

QuickHR, a leading payroll and HR management software provider, has once again won multiple notable awards at the HR Vendors of the Year 2022 for its all-inclusive HR solutions, signifying its relentless pursuit of delivering enhanced HR experience.

Highlights of the night include earning distinguished awards for Best HR Management System (SMB) and Best HR Management System (Enterprise) at the prestigious annual HR Vendors of the Year (VOTY) 2022, showcasing QuickHR’s industry-flexible solutions for the growing and diverse needs of businesses of all types and sizes, which not many providers can support.

Other VOTY 2022 awards received include Best Attendance Automation System and Best Applicant Tracking System - two of QuickHR’s top-voted modules loved by clients and QuickHR staff alike.

"We are grateful to our ever-supportive clients who have encouraged us to further innovate our HR software and make it fully adaptable to early and long-term business growth and ever-evolving labour laws in Singapore," says QuickHR’s Managing Director Mr. Suki Bajaj."

This is the fifth year in a row that the company has gained eminent awards at the HR Vendor of the Year (VOTY) Awards organised by the special edition magazine Human Resources Online.

"We are proud to serve our clients as well as our staff, with full-suite solutions helping them streamline daily tasks and maximise productivity.,” says Mr. Bajaj.

Mr. Bajaj himself established QuickHR while reflecting on his own experience using multiple HR systems in the past and the challenges the industry had been facing. As a result, QuickHR continues to be the best-in-class HRMS software capable of providing in-depth, automated, fully-compliant, and cost-efficient HR solutions for SMEs and large enterprises.

"The honourable awards have been a catalyst for us to continuously enhance and strengthen our HRMS software and establish extensive reach in more markets within the region in the near future." says Mr. Bajaj.

QuickHR has been widely recognised for accelerating business transformation with a modern HR mindset, by means of empowering HR leaders through automated and streamlined payroll management, time and attendance tracking, and recruitment – enabling them to smoothen daily workflow and enhance employee experience.

Contact Info:

Name: Ronald Ng, Marketing Executive

Email: Send Email

Organization: QuickHR (Enable Business Pte Ltd)

Address: 60 Paya Lebar Rd, #07-38 Paya Lebar Square Singapore 409051

Phone: +65 9295 5061

Website: https://quickhr.co/



Release ID: 89085734

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.