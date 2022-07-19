QuickHR sets gold standard in HR Tech with upgraded MTCS SS 584:2020 security certification

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With cybersecurity threats on the rise, award-winning HR and Payroll Software provider QuickHR has set a new gold standard by being the first Singapore-based Human Resources Management System (HRMS) accredited with the latest upgraded Multi-Tier Cloud Security Singapore Standard MTCS SS 584:2020 certification.

QuickHR successfully received the renewed version of the MTCS certification that covers all the latest and newest cloud controls - including Zero Trust - after thorough assessments conducted by certification body SOCOTEC.

At the same time, the HR software provider successfully renewed its ISO 27001:2013 certification, ensuring its continuation as the most comprehensive HR platform that remains up to date with recent data security standards. Impressively, the recent report from SOCOTEC reflected no major or minor non-conformities – a rare feat for most cloud solutions in Singapore.

Commenting on the accomplishments, QuickHR's Managing Director Mr Suki Bajaj said, "Data security is now more important than ever, and we are continually striving to strengthen our cyber defences by aligning with international standards. Being reaccredited with the highest level of MTCS and ISO certifications is a testament to the long-term commitment and vision of QuickHR."

Following the notable achievements, SOCOTEC remarked, "Throughout the rigorous audit process, QuickHR was able to demonstrate high level of information security and quality management being delivered through effective implementation of stringent security controls with sound risk management and security practices, to protect customers' business and personal information."

Bolstered by its recent launch of Singpass login , a highly secure sign-in method for QuickHR users, Mr Bajaj commented, "We are delighted with the advancement of our HR software's security levels, that have bolstered our data privacy protection measures, which allow our clients to safely manage their HR workflows. We will continue to refine our security guidelines to ensure more robust and effective measures against cybersecurity threats."

About QuickHR by Enable Business

QuickHR was developed by Enable Business, a cutting-edge B2B SaaS company headquartered in Singapore, as a holistic cloud-based Human Resource Management System (HRMS), that introduces an innovative approach to address the concerns of traditional HR platforms. Enable Business helps Management and HR professionals navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape by covering all aspects of human resource and workforce management in one solution.