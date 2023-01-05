QuitSure, a modern quit smoking method has transformed more than 50,000 smokers' lives in 2022

QuitSure is a personalized app that helps people quit smoking in as little as 6 days. The app claims that there will be no cravings and no urges after quitting since they work on the root cause of the problem

Smoking is a major public health problem that affects not only the health of individual smokers but also the well-being of society as a whole. The severity of smoking as a problem to society cannot be overstated, and effective measures are needed to address this global health crisis. In a world where the highest success rates of any quit smoking method are merely 5-10%, and you stumble upon something with a success rate of a whopping 71% (based on a 6-month study), it becomes rather hard to believe.

That is where QuitSure seems to have carved a niche for itself. A personalized app that helps people quit smoking in as little as 6 days, the app claims that there will be no cravings and no urges after quitting since they work on the root cause of the problem - they eliminate the need to smoke.

Founded and launched by a team of Stanford, IIT, and IIM alumni in December 2020, QuitSure is built on the scientific principles of psychological conditioning, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, and counseling. A user has to spend around 30-40 mins a day; read the content thoroughly, watch the daily videos and perform the exercises mindfully.

In July 2022, the company expanded its program to include a video-based component, which received a highly positive response from users. The use of audio-visual media for the program resulted in increased engagement, particularly among smokers who found it more convenient. This approach nearly doubled the number of program enrollees.



After receiving massive success in the US, UK, and India, QuitSure has expanded its reach to more than 150 countries. It has completed 700k+ downloads in a very short span of time. In 2022, they were successful in helping more than 50,000 smokers quit cigarettes. Google PlayStore featured this app in the list of “Google Rising Stars”.



“If you want to transform your life, start with reprogramming your mind”, is the motto based on which QuitSure was created. By using behavioral science and mindfulness, it trains a smoker's mind to understand exactly how smoking addiction works. The program educates them about the reasons behind triggers and cravings, and how to deal with them with the right set of tools.



It also offers guidance from experts and personalized coaches who cater to the different issues that smokers deal with because everyone has a unique dilemma of their own. They have also provided a safe space, and an active community of over 25,000 people on Facebook to keep motivation levels high.



A recent survey of users of a smoking cessation app found that the program has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with 95% of respondents reporting a positive experience. While some reviewers were unhappy about the app's fee or experienced technical issues, only less than 5% of the reviews claimed that the app wasn’t as effective for them.

While traditional methods such as Cold Turkey, Willpower, Nicotine Replacement Therapy, and Addiction Hotlines have low success rates of less than 8%, the inability to permanently quit smoking is often due to the lack of addressing both the chemical and mental aspects of addiction. The habitual nature of smoking can be difficult to break, and simply treating the chemical addiction may not be sufficient. Failing to address mental addiction can lead to the relapse of smoking habits in times of stress or temptation. QuitSure claims to address both the chemical and mental aspects of addiction to increase the chances of a successful and lasting quit.

