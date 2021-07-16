Qwalker, a Fitness App Built by First Life Insurance and TPIsoftware, Leads the Smart Health Trend in Taiwan

TAIPEI, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Life Insurance collaborated with TPIsoftware to build a health and fitness mobile app Qwalker, a step tracker featuring gamification and interactivity with rewards, turning exercise into fun games. Qwalker not only gamifies health habits but also safeguards users' everyday well-being, driving a digital health transformation in Taiwan.

An App Rewarding Every Single Step

First Life Insurance is one of the leading insurance companies in Taiwan. In response to the increasing health consciousness, Qwalker helps users stay healthy and have fun. With Australian quokkas as the mascot to convey happiness, Qwalker tracks users' all-day steps, walking miles and calories burned. It connects and syncs with Google Fit and Apple Health, providing users with insight into health on the go. Users can also earn the reward points "Q Coins" if they complete daily tasks, which can be redeemed for various discounts.

Staying Physically Active at Home

Moreover, Qwalker allows users to exercise safely. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a trend of home-based exercises, and many people take up exercises at home, and Qwalker is featured to be used indoors as well.

Changes Beyond Insurance Ecosystem

The creation of Qwalker is driving a change to the insurance ecosystem with a focus on digital transformation. First Life Insurance and TPIsoftware have embarked on diverse applications of Smart Health, such as custom push notification of healthcare news, which further facilitates precision marketing.

Besides, the use of gamification and dynamic experiences serves as not only an incentive, but also a strategy to boost customer loyalty and adhesion, and increase upselling and cross-selling.

Building a Life towards Smart Health

"We will continue to enhance our connection with the insured and encourage the users to stay healthy and safe," said Robin Lin, CEO of First Life Insurance.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said: "TPIsoftware has been dedicated to accelerating enterprise digital transformation. We look forward to bringing users more comprehensive customer experiences."

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is a software provider with focus in API management, AI chatbots, FinTech, and more. TPIsoftware also provides customized solutions domestically and overseas.

About First Life Insurance

First Life Insurance provides comprehensive insurance plans ranging from healthcare coverage to retirement plans.

