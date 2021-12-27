QX Augments Senior Leadership Team

Appoints Sagar Ahuja as Director and to the Board with the additional responsibility to lead QX Accounting Services as CEO

BLOOMFIELD, US - News Direct - 27 December 2021 - QX Global Group , a global leader in knowledge process outsourcing services with a significant and growing presence in North America, today announced the appointment of Sagar Ahuja as a Board Director with an additional role of CEO of QX Accounting Services .

Mr. Ahuja will drive the strategic growth of the QX Accounting Services business division as well as play a vital role in ensuring overall client and customer success by further expanding the business into the North American and Australian Markets.

With rich experiences spanning across more than 16 years and deep domain knowledge in providing outsourcing services to accounting firms, CPAs, and EAs across the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, Mr. Ahuja has led organizational development, strategic planning and leadership development mandates in his previous stints.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Frank Robinson , Group CEO, QX Global Group , said, "We are very excited to have Sagar join our Board of Directors and lead QX Accounting Services, especially at time when QX Global Group is accelerating expansion in North America and Australia. Sagar recognizes the unique opportunity that our services provide to accounting firms in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland and Australia, which makes him a great fit for QX as we grow our business across all these regions. I know I speak for the other board members when I say that we look forward to the valuable perspective he will provide related to QX's strategy, operations and management

Sagar is an ACCA (The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) qualified chartered accountant from the UK with an MBA from Cardiff University. His knowledge and functional expertise include a proven track record of successfully developing and leading multidisciplinary teams with a firm commitment to client servicing, establishing business and stakeholder objectives while delivering growth and profitability. He will be based in Noida, India and report to Mr. Frank Robinson.

"I am thrilled to be a part of QX and have already felt the great sense of community here with my colleagues and the leadership team. This is a great time to join QX as we accelerate our global expansion plans, and develop our amazing talent to become a global leader," says Sagar Ahuja, CEO , QX Accounting Services .





QX has carved out a formidable niche in providing exceptional services in Finance and Accounting , Recruitment Consulting and Accounting Services . Organizations across fifteen industries vouch for QX's services in key business areas such as accounts outsourcing, F&A outsourcing, back-office recruitment services, IT & business transformation advisory. The QX family of more than 2,000 professionals based out of the four delivery centres in India continues to unlock business value by improving process efficiencies and automation.





About QX Global Group

QX Global Group is a leading provider of business process management services. With over 17 years of accounting and recruitment process outsourcing experience, we help our clients unlock business value by improving process efficiencies and automation in the accounting and recruitment function to enable business transformation. We are based out of the UK with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia and India.





