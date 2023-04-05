QZ Asset Management Completes Second $100m Private Placement Round

The company has raised a total of $200m from private placement rounds since January 2023.

QZ Asset Management ("QZ ") today announced that it has concluded a second private placement round on April 3, 2023 to sell 100,000,000 shares of the company's common stock at a price of US$1.00 per share, for aggregate proceeds of US$100,000,000 to private investors.

The company has raised a total of $200m from private placement rounds so far, following a similar $100m round in January 2023, and expects to raise further funds through private placement before its expected US listing in August later this year.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used for research and development of QZ’s big data and artificial intelligence (BDAI) technology, upgrading of existing infrastructure and for global expansion purposes.

Blake Yeung, CEO of QZ Asset Management commented, “Our performance has been consistently strong since before the pandemic and this is reflected in the confidence shown previously by global institutions and now private investors. We expect to carry on this strong momentum and continue to push new frontiers in the months ahead.”

The shares to be sold in the non-brokered private placement are subject to applicable United States securities laws. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock of QZ Asset Management.

About QZ Asset Management

QZ Asset Management was founded in 2012 and is headquartered at Guangzhou with additional offices worldwide, led by a team of experienced investment professionals and analysts. The company is able to deliver 10 years of excellent trading record using proprietary BDAI (Big Data Artificial Intelligence) trading technology that is based on highly advanced real-time market intelligence and big data analytics.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:

Blake Yeung

CEO and Director media@qzinvest.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release may include, but is not limited to, statements concerning: the use of proceeds from the Private Placement; and the business plan of the Company generally. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Info:

Name: Voong Kuang Jie

Email: Send Email

Organization: QZ Asset Management

Website: https://www.qzinvest.com/



