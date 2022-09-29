QZ Asset Management Invited to Showcase BDAI Technology at Major FinTech Events Worldwide

Beginning Q1 2023, the Chinese firm has lined up multiple appearances at major fintech events worldwide after a COVID-19 enforced hiatus from large scale international events.

QZ Asset Management, a leading AI-powered investment company, announced today that it has plans to showcase its proprietary BDAI technology at global FinTech conferences during the first and second quarters of 2023.

These conferences bring together key industry leaders, experts, professionals and investors all around the world, dedicated to advancing FinTech and financial inclusion worldwide. In these events, professionals and experts in their field will share their insights and financial knowledge that will benefit investors and consumers.

“We are very excited to finally be able to participate in international events again after COVID-19 had disrupted our plans previously. Financial technology is constantly evolving around the world, enabling more of the world’s unbanked population to access financial services. QZ is committed to advancing financial inclusion and share our research and technology to the masses around the world, no matter where they are from,” said Blake Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of QZ Asset Management.

QZ plans to showcase the BDAI technology which drives the company’s successful investment strategies and will cover a broad range of topics including the flexibility and dynamism of AI technology in investments, real-time news & market sentiment analysis, application of BDAI analytics as well as advanced risk management strategies, among others.

BDAI's great success is the outcome of years of research and development in Artificial Intelligence and its application in investment technology. Such is the effectiveness of this technology that QZ Asset Management has been able to implement the technology in any asset class, whether it's equities, indices, derivatives or foreign exchange.

Before COVID-19 struck and international travel restrictions were imposed, Blake was a keynote speaker for multiple prestigious events across the Asia Pacific, including the 4th Shanghai Financial Technology Innovation Forum, 8th China (Guangzhou) International Financial Exchange Expo (Golden Fair), and AI Expo Korea in 2019. QZ Asset Management will participate in the following events in H1 2023:

Fintech Festival Thailand 2023 – February 23-25 (Bangkok, Thailand)

Fintech Festival (FTF) is one of the most interactive events in South East Asia on Banking, Payments, Personal Finance, Insurtech, AI, Cryptocurrencies, Exchanges, Regtech, Roboadvisors, P2P, Investments and Cybersecurity.

Fintech Festival Thailand 2023 (FFT 2023) will be held from 23 – 25 February, 2023 at Siam Paragon. One of Thailand’s leading fintech conference & exhibition, the event brings together fintech professionals, leaders and enthusiasts from different financial sectors such as banks, insurance, exchanges, payment systems and investment.

Fintech India Expo 2023 – March 27-29 (New Delhi, India)

Innovation and technology have brought about a radical change in traditional financial services. Digital transformation has accelerated over the last few years, and FinTech is central to this. It is transforming banking, insurance, and payments. From wallets to lending to insurance, the services of fintech have redefined the way in which businesses and consumers carry out routine transactions. The increasing adoption of these trends is positioning India as an attractive market worldwide.

As the FinTech ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly with a plethora of thriving players, Fintech India expo & conference will host industry leaders and start-ups for cutting-edge deliberations. The forum facilitates collaboration amongst fintech companies in India, and showcases institutions working on financial technologies including Blockchain, Cybersecurity and Digital Banking. Be at the centre of this paradigm shift by hearing from, networking and engaging with all the industry’s leading players.

Money20/20 Europe – June 6-8 (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Money20/20 was founded in 2012 by Payments and Fintech veterans from Google, TSYS and Citi. They broke the stereotypes anchored in snooze fest business conferences, and designed an unparalleled experience built for the industry, by the industry.

Money20/20 is one of the premiers shows on the industry calendar where C-level executives, renowned speakers, innovators and disruptors from across the world drive change in the future of money. In Amsterdam, the event facilitates 3 remarkable days of the right conversations, the right connections and the right discoveries which enable individuals and organisations of all sizes to achieve their goals and grow.

FinTech Summit Africa 2023 – June 21-22 (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Finance Technology is transforming payments, finance, and insurance industries. Financial institutions are improving efficiency and effectiveness in their service delivery through the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), blockchain, and cloud among other technologies. The FinTech summit will cover the following areas:

Robotic Process Automation in financial services

Regtech

SME Banking

Insurtech & Risk

Security

Platform Solutions

Payments & Remittances

Lending

Smarter Insurance

Digital Banking

Bitcoin

Improving customer experience in finance and banking

About QZ Asset Management

QZ Asset Management was founded in 2012 and is headquartered at Guangzhou with additional offices worldwide, led by a team of experienced investment professionals and analysts. The company is able to deliver 10 years of excellent trading record using proprietary BDAI (Big Data Artificial Intelligence) trading technology that is based on highly advanced real-time market intelligence and big data analytics.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: media@qzinvest.com

