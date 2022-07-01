Rabbi Moshe Rabin Launches Scholarship for Future Entrepreneurs

—

Moshe Rabin has a recently launched scholarship opportunity that is available to students across the United States. Students anticipating becoming entrepreneurs in the future can now apply for the Moshe Rabin Scholarship for Student Entrepreneurs. All those students who wish to launch businesses as soon as they are done with the school are welcome to apply for the scholarship. The Moshe Rabin Scholarship for a young entrepreneur is available to college and university students studying on the road to becoming entrepreneurs and those in high school who dream of becoming entrepreneurs. The most deserving student will be awarded a total of $1,000 to ease their financial burden. The scholarship will be awarded to a single student who is studying business and plans to launch a business in the future. To apply, you need to be enrolled in a college or a university in the United States of America studying on the road to becoming an entrepreneur. Those who are in high school and would want to be future entrepreneurs can also apply. The student who will carry the day must participate in an essay competition. All applicants are requested to write a creative essay not more than 1000 words answering the question “Describe a sector of business which could use significant improvement, and how you would use your role as a business owner to solve the problem”

Students can apply now to the recently launched scholarship and are encouraged to enter the essay contest. Moshe is fully aware that successful entrepreneurs need not only skills but also relevant knowledge to become successful. One of the most suitable ways to prepare for any business launch is to go to college and study a course in business. Unfortunately, not all deserving students are privileged enough to study business courses after they are done with high school. This is all due to the financial hardship that many families are going through. No one understands the difficult road ahead of young entrepreneurs than Moshe. He understands very well that the path can be rewarding but also very challenging, especially for students who cannot afford to further their studies. It is for that reason that Moshe Rabin decided to give back to the community by offering a scholarship to the most deserving student.

The person behind the scholarship, Moshe Rabin understands that the cost of higher education is too high and that not every student is privileged enough to afford it. Moshe is an executive director of Rohr Bais Chaya Academy, Rabbi of Rohr Bais Chaya Synagogues, and the president of The Alliance for Education. With his knowledge and experience, he is fully aware of how much a struggle it can be for a student to further their studies, especially for those who are less privileged. That's the reason why Moshe is offering a scholarship to the most deserving student.

Any qualifying students who wish to apply can do so now by visiting the official scholarship website to take advantage of this new opportunity.

