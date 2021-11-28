RACAUP Launches On The Binance Smart Chain, Aims To Channelize The Crypto Industry

RACAUP Token Launches.

—

RACAUP team is proud to announce its launch, it’s a utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain, with the aim to reward token holders in $RACA.

Users can use $RACA to pay for goods and services on the RACAUP network. In other words, you can earn $RACA for holding RACAUP.

RACAUP Features

2% to Marketing Wallet

The team has set that 2% of the revenue that will be generated will be allocated to future marketing and advertisement.

2% tokens to the liquidity pool + 2% to Buyback

Similarly, 2% of the revenue generated will be allocated to the liquidity pool to guarantee continuous liquidity for every investor and token holder.

8% to rewards wallet

Token holders will be able to get rewards, as the team has marked out 8% of the total amount generated for the RACA distribution. This means as a token holder, you will be credited with tokens in your reward wallet.

How to Buy RACA

Buying RACA is not a complicated process. Follow these steps to purchase RACA:

● Download and create a supported wallet like MetaMask or TrustWallet. TrustWallet is an app for your smartphone while MetaMask is a wallet in the form of a browser extension.

● Once that is done, add the Binance Smart Chain to your network list.

● Go to the Binance homepage or any other decentralized exchange, log in to your account, purchase BNB, and send the BNB to your TrustWallet or MetaMask.

● Launch the PancakeSwap platform to swap the BNB for $RACA.

● When you hit the PancakeSwap platform, set the slippage tolerance to match the transaction.

● Enter the amount of BNB you want to swap and click on submit to complete the process.

● To view your token, add the RACAUP contract to your wallet.

About RACAUP

RACAUP is an innovative token built on the Binance Smart Chain. Holding the token in your wallet will automatically earn you rewards in RACA. The rewards to receive depend on the amount of tokens in your wallet. RACAUP is inspired by RACA and it has superb tokenomics.

The fees charged for carrying out any transaction on the RACAUP protocol are re-distributed to all token holders for their loyalty and efforts. The team at RACAUP is made up of persons with impeccable characters and those with expertise in blockchain technology.

Social Media Handles:

Telegram: https://t.me/RacaUP

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RacaUp_BSC

Contact Info:

Name: Tom

Email: Send Email

Organization: RACAUP

Address: United States, Detroit

Website: https://racaup.com

