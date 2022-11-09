Radisson Hotel Group drives growth in Thailand with first Radisson Individuals project in Pattaya

Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals becomes the Group's inaugural property on the Eastern Seaboard, as diverse development and flexible business models stimulate growth in APAC

BANGKOK , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group has reached an important milestone in its expansion strategy in Thailand with the signing of Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals, which marks the brand's launch in Pattaya, a vibrant beachfront destination on the country's rapidly emerging Eastern Seaboard.



Exterior rendering of Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals

This modern upscale property will be the group's first Radisson Individuals hotel when it opens in February 2023 and will operate under a brand affiliation agreement with Land Able Co. Ltd. This further underscores Radisson Hotel Group's commitment to driving growth through a range of flexible business models and building a diverse portfolio of high-quality managed and franchised properties.

Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals is a contemporary hotel located less than ten minutes from the peaceful Jomtien beach, yet still within easy reach of the city's upbeat attractions and activities.

The 100-room hotel features a modern design that helps guests feel at ease with comfortable bedding, a comprehensive range of in-room amenities, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Guests can dine at the all-day restaurant that serves buffet breakfast in the morning, and a delightful selection of Thai and international cuisine for lunch and dinner.

The hotel is well-equipped with family-friendly facilities such as a glass-walled infinity pool with a waterslide and sundeck, and a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment. Bicycles are also available for guests to explore the local area, including Yin Yom Beach which is just a short ride away and offers spectacular sunset views.

For business travelers, two meeting rooms and a pre-function area are perfectly suited to small and medium-sized gatherings, such as strategy meetings, training sessions, team-building and more. The hotel is a short drive from Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi International Airport, as well as the regional hub of U-Tapao Airport, making it easily accessible for domestic and international travelers alike.

The strength of Radisson Individuals, Radisson Hotel Group's affiliation brand, is that it simultaneously caters to the rising demand from modern travelers for authentic, individual hospitality that meets international standards, while also intuitively meeting the requirement from owners and small chains for global scale and support, without losing their independence. This fully flexible concept is suited to all types of hotels and resorts, including new-builds and conversions, and can be easily adapted to franchise and management agreements.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals. This is a major milestone for our company as it demonstrates how we are successfully diversifying our portfolio with new resort locations that will further accelerate our expansion in Asia Pacific. Owners today are seeking the market expertise and brand affiliation that Radisson Hotel Group offers, and we see projects that are converted, franchised, and soft-branded playing a pivotal role in our future growth," said David Nguyen, Managing Director, Indochina and Strategic Partnerships, South East Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

"Radisson Hotel Group has a proven track record of achieving strong results and high levels of guest satisfaction in the hospitality industry, thanks to its robust and flexible in-market support that has a keen understanding of our property's unique needs. This partnership represents the start of an exciting new era for Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals, and we look to leverage the expertise and global scale of Radisson Hotel Group as we prepare to welcome guests from all around the world as Thailand enters its first full high season for three years," commented Ms. Sarinya Ruennuch, Director, Land Able Co. Ltd.

The signing of Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals marks the latest development in the Group's wider growth strategy as it targets to double its operating portfolio in Thailand by 2023. To learn more about Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotels.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Abigail Foo

Associate Director, PR & Communications, Asia Pacific

abigail.foo@radissonhotels.com

DEVELOPMENT ENQUIRIES:

David Nguyen

Managing Director, Indochina and Strategic Partnerships, South East Asia & Pacific

david.nguyen@radissonhotels.com

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries, with currently over 1,700 hotels in operation and under development. Radisson Hotel Group operates the business in EMEA and APAC with over 1,000 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to double the portfolio by 2025. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to its guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for its guests, meeting planners, and travel agents in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group's Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website . Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON INDIVIDUALS

Radisson Individuals is a brand that allows hotel properties to maintain and promote their unique characteristics and personalities by focusing on one-of-a kind locations and experiences, whilst meeting the high standards of quality and service that guests have come to expect from the Radisson Hotel Group. It is a complement brand to the other existing brands in the portfolio, and an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who may be considering transitioning to one of the other successful core brands at a later stage. Radisson Individuals properties are located in key business and leisure destinations.